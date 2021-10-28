comscore Garena Free Fire codes today: How to win masks, skins, latest rewards
Free Fire working codes today: How to win M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate, skins, mask for free

Here is a list of active Free Fire codes that you can use on the redemption site to win skins, and the latest rewards for the day.

Image Credit: Free fire

Free Fire redeem codes today– Free Fire in-game items no doubt improve the gameplay in the BR title, but gun skins, pets, and characters carry an expensive price tag (as one needs to spend diamonds to grab them) which might not be a feasible option for most players. Redeem codes come in handy in this regard and let players grab rewards for free. Also Read - Free Fire Diwali 2021 celebrations: New modes, events, Diwali-themed rewards, and more

We have compiled active Free Fire redeem codes for October 28 that you can paste into the redemption site and obtain the respective items. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to avail guns, new characters, rewards, and more

Free Fire redeem codes for October 28: How to get Black Rose Rocker (Mask), Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate, M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate, for free

FF10PRF6299F (Indonesian server): Black Rose Rocker (Mask) and 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate Also Read - Free Fire rewards today: How to win Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate, Magnificent Mayur Loot Box for free

KC78CMCM8NK2 (European server): M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

Additional redeem codes

F1KJ NBVD SE45

XM5L 93V3 8NGX

732O IF59 VMZ1

NV94 4T60 B9GK

9C0E 4B1B 1IIG

FH6R EWER TYHB

FVSA QWER TYUJ

FEVC SWER TYUI

O92D XVFY VN09

R9AU 3BHL 4XI9

FYYH SQ34 5TYH

FDFG H1ML O9UY

7O0W KWPT C42W

0RI8 D35D NFXV

FMNB VCDS WERT

ZDCW 61YR UCYH

4XX7 DTOL BXOH

FR56 UJSE RTYU

Free Fire active redeem codes October 28: Steps to redeem codes and earn rewards for free

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

  • Published Date: October 28, 2021 3:20 PM IST

