Free Fire redeem codes today– Free Fire in-game items no doubt improve the gameplay in the BR title, but gun skins, pets, and characters carry an expensive price tag (as one needs to spend diamonds to grab them) which might not be a feasible option for most players. Redeem codes come in handy in this regard and let players grab rewards for free.
We have compiled active Free Fire redeem codes for October 28 that you can paste into the redemption site and obtain the respective items.
Free Fire redeem codes for October 28: How to get Black Rose Rocker (Mask), Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate, M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate, for free
FF10PRF6299F (Indonesian server): Black Rose Rocker (Mask) and 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate
KC78CMCM8NK2 (European server): M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
Additional redeem codes
F1KJ NBVD SE45
XM5L 93V3 8NGX
732O IF59 VMZ1
NV94 4T60 B9GK
9C0E 4B1B 1IIG
FH6R EWER TYHB
FVSA QWER TYUJ
FEVC SWER TYUI
O92D XVFY VN09
R9AU 3BHL 4XI9
FYYH SQ34 5TYH
FDFG H1ML O9UY
7O0W KWPT C42W
0RI8 D35D NFXV
FMNB VCDS WERT
ZDCW 61YR UCYH
4XX7 DTOL BXOH
FR56 UJSE RTYU
Free Fire active redeem codes October 28: Steps to redeem codes and earn rewards for free
Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.
Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.
Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.
Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.