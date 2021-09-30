Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today for September 30: Garena Free Fire has gained wide popularity in the country since the ban on PUBG Mobile last year. To recall, the worldwide popular PUBG Mobile game, developed by Krafton, was banned by the Indian government over security concerns. Also Read - Free Fire MAX released: How to download on PC, step-by-step guide

Since the ban, many players found an alternative in Free Fire. Developed by Garena, Free Fire has been downloaded by millions of players from the Google Play store alone. The mobile game is available for download on the Apple App store as well.

Free Fire offers players rewards, diamonds, and more at every level of the game. However, in most scenarios, players are required to pay for these rewards. If you do not want to pay to get access to rewards, try using redeem codes that Garena releases every single day.

With these redeem codes, Free Fire players will be able to get access to rewards free of cost. They will just need to copy and paste one of these codes in the given space on the app. Soon after which, rewards will be credited to the player’s in-app mail.

Check out the list of active Free Fire redeem codes for today, September 30. Note: try using these codes as early as possible since they can be accessed only for one time.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (September 30)

DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH – Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB – free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW – Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit

To redeem these codes, head over to the Free Fire redemption site, log in with your social media account or Apple ID, copy and paste the codes, and then click on Confirm option shown on the screen. It must be noted that these free rewards will take around 24 hours to show on the in-mail section.