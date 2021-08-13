comscore Free Fire redeem codes for August 13: Full list of active codes, Weapon loot crate, characters, other rewards
News

Free Fire redeem codes for August 13: Full list of active codes, Weapon loot crate, characters, other rewards

Gaming

Full list of active codes for August, how to redeem active codes, earn free diamonds, Shirou character, weapon loot crate, gun skins, cosmetics, emotes, and more.

Free Fire active codes August 13

Free Fire redeem codes for August 13- Free Fire, the adventure-driven BR game is popular for its regular updates, in-game events, unique items, and free rewards. With more than a million users, the Garena-designed game became popular following the PUBG Mobile ban in India. Also Read - Free Fire 4th anniversary event details revealed ahead of celebrations

Redeem codes in Free Fire are another perk that players look for since spending money for diamonds to purchase items is not a feasible option. The developers of 111 Dots studio upgrade numerous alpha-numeric codes to help players get rewards for free regularly. These codes are required to be pasted on the Free Fire redemption site to unlock the benefits. Here’s the list of active codes for August 13 in Free Fire. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for August 12: Full list of active codes, rewards, vouchers, and more

Free Fire redeem codes for August 13: Full list of active codes, Animal Weapon Loot Crate, Shirou character, other rewards for free

SDER T56Y UJNB: Shirou Free Fire Character Also Read - How to get Free Fire OB29 permanent gun skins, free characters in the latest update

SDER TYHB GVCD: Animal Weapon Loot Crate

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

SXDE RTYH JNBV: 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

ASDF GHJG TRSD: Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

SWER 5TYH BGVC: Phantom Bear Bundle

WOXV GG8N U4YB – Custom Room

R6E4 E0DI KX2D – Gloo wall Skin

S522 NYW9 4A00 – Cupid Scar

1L5X ZSZM 6LEF – Titan Scar

ZITQ T5IR MCNX – Bunny MP40

SZA0 ES11 YL2D – Poker MP40

U2X6 0C2I IVYU – Arctic blue

H37W SM0C N44Z – M1887 WinterLand

51A9 UVHX 4H7D – M1887 Punch Man

Additional redeem codes
FGYT GVCD RTYJ

FYTF CCDW S2ZA

FQWE RTYU 8YH0

FO2W KMBV GVUG

FKFU FGUR RCXG

F8VT GYWY TF8S

F8RU FH8F 8Y8Y

XSDC FVGH JKLO

IUYT RFDE SXDC

FVGB NMKL GFDX

FVBN JUYT REWA

FE8S RYUJ HGFD

FAER TYUI OKJN

FVCD SRTY UIOP

FKJH BNJK OPOL

FMKL POIU YTFD

FDRD SASE RTYH

FHBV CDFQ WERT

FU815 OUYT RDVB

FMKI 88YT GFD8

How to redeem Free Fire codes for August 13 and earn free rewards

-First up, head over to the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site.

-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials.

-Link your Free Fire account to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

-Now, paste the redeem codes mentioned above on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

Published Date: August 13, 2021 3:10 PM IST
  • Published Date: August 13, 2021 3:10 PM IST

