Free Fire redeem codes for August 17: Free Fire redeem codes are the best source to earn free items. Players can obtain in-game gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers without spending diamonds aka Free Fire in-game currency. Garena, the developers behind this popular BR title releases these redeem codes almost every day, however, they are time-stipulated and must be redeemed as soon as possible. That said, we have listed the active redeem codes of Free Fire for today. Here's the list-

Free Fire active codes for August 17: How to get Groza skin, tokens, diamonds for free

Free Fire redeem codes

KLLP DJHD DBJD

EDXX DSZS SDFG

HDFH DNBH NDJL

VFGV JMCK DMHN

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

ERTY HJNB VCDS

FKJH BNJK OPOL

FMKL POIU YTFD

JCDK CNJE 5RTR

FDRD SASE RTYH

FU81 OUYT RDVB

FHBV CDFQ WERT

FMKI 88YT GFD8

F9IU JHGV CDSE

F7UI JHBG FDFR

FXCV BNMK DSXC

F0KM JNBV CXSD

To get the new GROZA Operano Sheng skin, open the Luck Royale section, select the Weapon Royale option and spin the wheel.

Free Fire redeem codes, August 17: How to use active codes and earn rewards

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.