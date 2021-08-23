Free Fire redeem codes for August 23: How to get Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate, Weapon Royale voucher for free

Free Fire periodically releases redeem codes, which allow players to get gun skins, characters, pets, emotes, etc for free. These unique 12 character codes have a specific expiry date which post exhaustion cannot be used. To redeem codes a user require a regular game account. These codes can be redeemed at the Free Fire redemption site. That said, we have compiled the list of active codes for today that players can use to obtain free diamonds, gun skins, and other items for free. Also Read - Best guns in Free Fire: From M14, GROZA to AWM, here's the list

Free Fire redeem codes for August 23- How to get Sneaky Clown weapon loot crate, weapon royale voucher, etc for free

SXE4 R5T6 YHBG: Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate Also Read - Free Fire Redeem Codes for today, August 22: List of active redeem codes, how to claim rewards

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher Also Read - Free Fire 4th-anniversary events begin August 20: Event details, rewards, giveaways, and more

SDER TYHB GVCD: Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

SWER 5TYH BGVC: Phantom Bear Bundle

LH3DHG87XU5U: Weapon Royale Voucher

HZX8SUTD33VN: Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

Z63G-WUBM-E7GH: Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate

LH3D-HG87-XU5U: Pumpkin Land parachute

FF9M-J476-HHXE: Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

ECSM-H8ZK-763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

Additional redeem codes

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FFPLFMSJDKEL

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFBCLAK9KYGM

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFBCZD9RDP44

B6IYCTNH4PV3

3IBBMSL7AK8G

SARG886AV5GR

FFBCT7P7N2P2

FFBCLY4LNC4B

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

R9UVPEYJOXZX

FFBCLQ6S7W25

How to redeem Free Fire active codes and claim rewards for free

-Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption website.

-Log in to your Free Fire account.

-Link your free fire account to either of your Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter account.

-Now paste the redemption code into the box and press the confirm button.

-Press the OK button inside of the pop-up screen to complete the redemption process.

-Now you can log in to the game via your mobile and collect the rewards from the mail section.