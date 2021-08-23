Free Fire redeem codes for August 23: How to get Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate, Weapon Royale voucher for free

Free Fire periodically releases redeem codes, which allow players to get gun skins, characters, pets, emotes, etc for free. These unique 12 character codes have a specific expiry date which post exhaustion cannot be used. To redeem codes a user require a regular game account. These codes can be redeemed at the Free Fire redemption site. That said, we have compiled the list of active codes for today that players can use to obtain free diamonds, gun skins, and other items for free. Also Read - Best guns in Free Fire: From M14, GROZA to AWM, here's the list
Free Fire redeem codes for August 23- How to get Sneaky Clown weapon loot crate, weapon royale voucher, etc for free
SXE4 R5T6 YHBG: Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate Also Read - Free Fire Redeem Codes for today, August 22: List of active redeem codes, how to claim rewards
F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher Also Read - Free Fire 4th-anniversary events begin August 20: Event details, rewards, giveaways, and more
SDER TYHB GVCD: Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
SWER 5TYH BGVC: Phantom Bear Bundle
LH3DHG87XU5U: Weapon Royale Voucher
HZX8SUTD33VN: Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
Z63G-WUBM-E7GH: Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate
LH3D-HG87-XU5U: Pumpkin Land parachute
FF9M-J476-HHXE: Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate
FF9M-2GF1-4CBF: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
FFMC-F8XL-VNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate
FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
ECSM-H8ZK-763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points
FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
Additional redeem codes
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FFPLFMSJDKEL
TJ57OSSDN5AP
FFPLOWHANSMA
FFBCLAK9KYGM
FFICDCTSL5FT
FFBCZD9RDP44
B6IYCTNH4PV3
3IBBMSL7AK8G
SARG886AV5GR
FFBCT7P7N2P2
FFBCLY4LNC4B
XUW3FNK7AV8N
FFBCJVGJJ6VP
R9UVPEYJOXZX
FFBCLQ6S7W25
How to redeem Free Fire active codes and claim rewards for free
-Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption website.
-Log in to your Free Fire account.
-Link your free fire account to either of your Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter account.
-Now paste the redemption code into the box and press the confirm button.
-Press the OK button inside of the pop-up screen to complete the redemption process.
-Now you can log in to the game via your mobile and collect the rewards from the mail section.