Free Fire redeem codes for August 24: How to activate codes, get Bunny MP40, Gloo wall skin for free

Free Fire redeem codes August 24: Redeem codes in Garena's BR game are the one of major perks that players look around to earn free items. With these 12-unique codes, one can grab in-game gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers without spending diamonds aka Free Fire in-game currency.

Garena releases these redeem codes almost every day, however, they are time-stipulated and must be redeemed as soon as possible. We have compiled the full list of active codes of Free Fire for today.

Free Fire redeem codes August 24: How to get Bunny MP40, Custom Room, Gloo wall Skin for free

FF5XZSZM6LEF- Titan Scar

FF22NYW94A00- Cupid Scar

FFTQT5IRMCNX- Bunny MP40

FF7WSM0CN44Z- M1887 WinterLand

FFA9UVHX4H7D- M1887 Punch Man

FFA0ES11YL2D- Poker MP40

FFX60C2IIVYU- Arctic blue

FFXVGG8NU4YB- Custom Room

FFE4E0DIKX2D- Gloo wall Skin

Additional redeem codes

FF22NYW94A00

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTY HJNB VCDS

F9IU JHGV CDSE

F7UI JHBG FDFR

FXCV BNMK DSXC

F0KM JNBV CXSD

Free Fire redeem codes for August 24: How to activate codes and earn free rewards

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.