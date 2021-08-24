Free Fire redeem codes for August 24: How to activate codes, get Bunny MP40, Gloo wall skin for free

Free Fire redeem codes August 24: Redeem codes in Garena’s BR game are the one of major perks that players look around to earn free items. With these 12-unique codes, one can grab in-game gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers without spending diamonds aka Free Fire in-game currency. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for August 23: How to get Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate, Weapon Royale voucher for free
Garena releases these redeem codes almost every day, however, they are time-stipulated and must be redeemed as soon as possible. We have compiled the full list of active codes of Free Fire for today.
Free Fire redeem codes August 24: How to get Bunny MP40, Custom Room, Gloo wall Skin for free
FF5XZSZM6LEF- Titan Scar
FF22NYW94A00- Cupid Scar
FFTQT5IRMCNX- Bunny MP40
FF7WSM0CN44Z- M1887 WinterLand
FFA9UVHX4H7D- M1887 Punch Man
FFA0ES11YL2D- Poker MP40
FFX60C2IIVYU- Arctic blue
FFXVGG8NU4YB- Custom Room
FFE4E0DIKX2D- Gloo wall Skin
Free Fire redeem codes for August 24: How to activate codes and earn free rewards
Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.
Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.
Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.
Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.