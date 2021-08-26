Free Fire redeem codes August 26: Garena occasionally releases redeem codes that players can use to obtain in-game gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers without spending diamonds aka Free Fire in-game currency. These unique 12 digit codes can be redeemed from the Free Fire redemption site. We have compiled the list of active codes for today. Also Read - Free Fire Max pre-registrations likely from August 29: Everything you need to know

Free Fire redeem codes for August 26: How to get Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate, Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, diamond, permanent gun skin for free

FFBC LAK9 KYGM: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

FFIC DCTS L5FT: Diamond Royale Voucher

FF9M 2GF1 4CBF: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

FFMC F8XL VNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC VGNA BCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFBC C4QW KLL9: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

WLSGJXS5KFYR: AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain powerup

Additional redeem codes

FFA9 UVHX 4H7D

FFA0 ES11 YL2D

FFX6 0C2I IVYU

FFXV GG8N U4YB

Free Fire redeem codes, August 26: How to use codes and earn free rewards

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.