Free Fire redeem codes for August 7: Full list of active codes, free rewards, and more
Free Fire redeem codes for August 7: Full list of active codes, free rewards, and more

Full list of active codes, free rewards, Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate, MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate, Street Boy Bundle, tips to use redeem codes.

Free Fire redeem code August 7:  Free Fire, the popular battle royale game recently received the OB29 update. The latest update brings new features to the table from characters, pets, weapons to system improvement. Garena even hosted an event to celebrate the game’s one billion milestone in Google Play Store. Also Read - How to get Free Fire rewards, vouchers for free in simple steps

That said, the developers not just bring events but free rewards as well including unique cosmetics for players. These rewards can be earned via redeem codes that are released almost every day. The unique 12 character codes can be pasted in the Free Fire redemption site to grab free in-game items. Here’s the list of Free Fire active redeem codes for August 7. Also Read - How to get 100 percent bonus on buying Diamonds in Free Fire: Simple steps

Free Fire active redeem codes for August 7: How to get Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate, MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate, Street Boy Bundle, etc for free

Free Fire Active Redeem codes August 7 Also Read - Free Fire 4th anniversary OB29 update: How to get Dimitri and Thiva characters

FFMCF8XLVNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCVGNABCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

ECSMH8ZK763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

DDFRTY1515POUYT> Free Pet

MJTFAER8UOP15> 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO15UB> free dj alok character

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

YXY3-EGTL-HGJX – Cupid Scar (7d)

3IBB-MSL7-AK8G – The Age of Gold Bundle (7D)

W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E – UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

TJ57-OSSD-N5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

WLSG-JXS5-KFYR: AWM Duke Swallowtail (7 Days Trial)

B6IYC-TNH-4PV3 : AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter

FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX – 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

XLMM-VSBN-V6YC>> 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

XUW3-FNK7-AV8N – 2x Custom Room Cards

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

Players should note that these codes remain active only for a limited time period, hence, it is advised to redeem the codes as soon as possible. That said, here is how you can redeem the Free Fire codes.

Free Fire active redeem codes August 7: How to redeem codes and earn rewards for free

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

  Published Date: August 7, 2021 12:06 PM IST

