Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more: Redeem quickly

Free Fire players can get special Diwali rewards using redeem codes today. Garena releases these codes every day, which are available only as a one-time usage. So, if you are an active Free Fire player and wish to earn free rewards such as skins, guns, diamonds, copy and paste one of the codes in redemption site.

Free Fire redeem codes today (active)

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FF7WSM0CN44Z

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

WHYGN3J29VZU

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

3OVTN5443GFQ

PUSR0KI57R77

MX20UBTUSJKA

9SR8E1WJEHF6

UNGQ36T7BHZJ

E71XWBFU6RO7

QNUH4C1G5QBQ

ZFUJWLLPG4P4

How to claim Diwali special rewards today

Step 1: Head over to the redemption website

Step 2: Login with your social account – Facebook, Google, Twitter, VK.

Step 3: Now in the given space, enter one of the aforementioned codes.

Step 4: Click on confirm

It must be noted that the rewards are credited within 24 hours of redemption. So, have some patience and wait for the rewards to get added to you in-game mail. Players must also noted that these codes are valid for one-time only and hence, they must be quick at redeeming them.

In the last one year, Garena has gained wide popularity in India. The demand for the game reached all time high soon after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile last year alongside TikTok, Camscanner, and hundreds of other Chinese apps. The game is available for download from Google Play store as well as Apple App store.