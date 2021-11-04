comscore Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more: Redeem quickly
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more: Redeem quickly
News

Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more: Redeem quickly

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes today, full list: It must be noted that the rewards are credited within 24 hours of redemption. So, have some patience and wait for the rewards to get added to you in-game mail. Players must also noted that these codes are valid for one-time only and hence, they must be quick at redeeming them.

Free Fire Diwali All Stars

Free Fire players can get special Diwali rewards using redeem codes today. Garena releases these codes every day, which are available only as a one-time usage. So, if you are an active Free Fire player and wish to earn free rewards such as skins, guns, diamonds, copy and paste one of the codes in redemption site. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message

Free Fire redeem codes today (active)

FXCVBNMKDSXC
F0KMJNBVCXSD
FF22NYW94A00
FF7WSM0CN44Z
ID9S3QJKAFHX
FFA9UVHX4H7D
FFA0ES11YL2D
FFX60C2IIVYU
WHYGN3J29VZU
FF5XZSZM6LEF
FFXVGG8NU4YB
FFTQT5IRMCNX
FFE4E0DIKX2D
ERTYHJNBVCDS
F9IUJHGVCDSE
F7UIJHBGFDFR
JIMYLVT46V2Z
8JKNXUB96C9P
8FEUQJXPDKA7
MV9CQ27LQJOL
3OVTN5443GFQ
PUSR0KI57R77
MX20UBTUSJKA
9SR8E1WJEHF6
UNGQ36T7BHZJ
E71XWBFU6RO7
QNUH4C1G5QBQ
ZFUJWLLPG4P4 Also Read - Happy Diwali 2021 WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIFs: How to send Diwali greetings to loved ones

How to claim Diwali special rewards today

Step 1: Head over to the redemption website
Step 2: Login with your social account – Facebook, Google, Twitter, VK.
Step 3: Now in the given space, enter one of the aforementioned codes.
Step 4: Click on confirm Also Read - Diwali 2021: Top audio products that you can gift your loved ones

It must be noted that the rewards are credited within 24 hours of redemption. So, have some patience and wait for the rewards to get added to you in-game mail. Players must also noted that these codes are valid for one-time only and hence, they must be quick at redeeming them.

In the last one year, Garena has gained wide popularity in India. The demand for the game reached all time high soon after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile last year alongside TikTok, Camscanner, and hundreds of other Chinese apps. The game is available for download from Google Play store as well as Apple App store.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 4, 2021 10:11 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message
News
Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message
The way you login to Google account is going to change next week

News

The way you login to Google account is going to change next week

Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can book it via WhatsApp

Mobiles

Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can book it via WhatsApp

Instagram goes down for many on pre-Diwali night, now back

Apps

Instagram goes down for many on pre-Diwali night, now back

Happy Diwali 2021 WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIFs: How to send Diwali greetings to loved ones

News

Happy Diwali 2021 WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIFs: How to send Diwali greetings to loved ones

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more

Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message

The way you login to Google account is going to change next week

Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can book it via WhatsApp

Instagram goes down for many on pre-Diwali night, now back

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Related Stories

Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more
Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message
Happy Diwali 2021 WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIFs: How to send Diwali greetings to loved ones

News

Happy Diwali 2021 WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIFs: How to send Diwali greetings to loved ones
Free Fire rewards, codes today: How to loot crates, skins, weapons, vouchers, and more

Gaming

Free Fire rewards, codes today: How to loot crates, skins, weapons, vouchers, and more
Free Fire Redeem Codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more

हिंदी समाचार

Netflix पर अब गेम भी खेल सकेंगे आप, लॉन्च हुए Shooting Hoops समेत 5 Mobile Games

Facebook पर फोटो अपलोड करने पर चेहरे अपने आप नहीं होंगे टैग, कंपनी बंद करेगी यह फीचर

Free Fire Redeem Codes for November: इन कोड्स के जरिए पूरे महीने जीतें कई धांसू आइटम्स

Moto G51: मोटोरोला ने पेश किया नया बजट डिवाइस, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today: आज फ्री में मिलेंगे Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate समेत कई आइटम्स

Latest Videos

Vivo X70 Pro: Is it the best photography companion for your Diwali 2021 photos?

Reviews

Vivo X70 Pro: Is it the best photography companion for your Diwali 2021 photos?
iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

News

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
Best Budget Purifiers to Buy from Amazon this Diwali | BGR

News

Best Budget Purifiers to Buy from Amazon this Diwali | BGR
Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali

News

Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali

News

Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more
Gaming
Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more
Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message
The way you login to Google account is going to change next week

News

The way you login to Google account is going to change next week
Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can book it via WhatsApp

Mobiles

Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can book it via WhatsApp
Instagram goes down for many on pre-Diwali night, now back

Apps

Instagram goes down for many on pre-Diwali night, now back

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers