Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more: Redeem quickly

Free Fire players can get special Diwali rewards using redeem codes today. Garena releases these codes every day, which are available only as a one-time usage. So, if you are an active Free Fire player and wish to earn free rewards such as skins, guns, diamonds, copy and paste one of the codes in redemption site. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message
Free Fire redeem codes today (active)
FXCVBNMKDSXC
F0KMJNBVCXSD
FF22NYW94A00
FF7WSM0CN44Z
ID9S3QJKAFHX
FFA9UVHX4H7D
FFA0ES11YL2D
FFX60C2IIVYU
WHYGN3J29VZU
FF5XZSZM6LEF
FFXVGG8NU4YB
FFTQT5IRMCNX
FFE4E0DIKX2D
ERTYHJNBVCDS
F9IUJHGVCDSE
F7UIJHBGFDFR
JIMYLVT46V2Z
8JKNXUB96C9P
8FEUQJXPDKA7
MV9CQ27LQJOL
3OVTN5443GFQ
PUSR0KI57R77
MX20UBTUSJKA
9SR8E1WJEHF6
UNGQ36T7BHZJ
E71XWBFU6RO7
QNUH4C1G5QBQ
ZFUJWLLPG4P4 Also Read - Happy Diwali 2021 WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIFs: How to send Diwali greetings to loved ones
How to claim Diwali special rewards today
Step 1: Head over to the redemption website
Step 2: Login with your social account – Facebook, Google, Twitter, VK.
Step 3: Now in the given space, enter one of the aforementioned codes.
Step 4: Click on confirm Also Read - Diwali 2021: Top audio products that you can gift your loved ones
It must be noted that the rewards are credited within 24 hours of redemption. So, have some patience and wait for the rewards to get added to you in-game mail. Players must also noted that these codes are valid for one-time only and hence, they must be quick at redeeming them.
In the last one year, Garena has gained wide popularity in India. The demand for the game reached all time high soon after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile last year alongside TikTok, Camscanner, and hundreds of other Chinese apps. The game is available for download from Google Play store as well as Apple App store.