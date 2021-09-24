Free Fire redeem codes for 24 September, 2021: Active codes, latest free rewards for today

Free Fire redeem codes for 24 September- Free Fire offers a host of in-game items from emotes, new characters, pets to weapon skins. These items can be bought from the store or via events. But most of the exclusive items require players to purchase in-game currency aka diamonds. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 23: List of active codes, latest rewards to check

Thankfully, Garena releases redeem codes every now and then that gamers can use and grab these rewards and items for free and leverage their gameplay on the battlefield. Here are the Free Fire active codes for the day that can be redeemed on the redemption site. Also Read - Free Fire Moco Rebirth Event: How to get Moco accessories for free

Free Fire redeem codes for 24 September 2021: How to win Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate, Wasteland Vault, other rewards for free

X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 22: How to win Netherworld Troop’s Blade, Flaming Dragon AK skin for free

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot

N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

WXA8-YWP7-VJZZ: Megalodon Alpha Token Box

XGQJ-G8RJ-783B: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

9M4Q-2KBV-9MQM: 1x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

4MZJ-669A-XEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

BQ36-7997-2QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault

MCPG-SP5K-KUZR: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

EV4S-2C7M-MA52: 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

WDYM-TRUW-FU34: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher

WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q: Fury Senior Bundle 30 days

ZRJA-PH29-4KV5: Priestess’ Fox Surfboard

4PG7-A2ET-JJNB: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

MCPM-R6PN-GBEQ: 2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate

H87Q-8WPF-YZHM: 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate

FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E: Flaming Dragon AK skin 30 days

8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ: Violet Parkour Bundle

Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N: Netherworld Troop’s Blade

Additional redeem codes (working codes)

VFGV JMCK DMHN

ERTY HJNB VCDS

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

F7UI JHBG FDFR

TJ57 OSSD N5AP

W0JJ AFV3 TU5E

Free Fire redeem codes: How to activate codes and earn rewards, items for free

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.