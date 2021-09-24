Free Fire redeem codes for 24 September, 2021: Active codes, latest free rewards for today

Free Fire redeem codes for 24 September- Free Fire offers a host of in-game items from emotes, new characters, pets to weapon skins. These items can be bought from the store or via events. But most of the exclusive items require players to purchase in-game currency aka diamonds. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 23: List of active codes, latest rewards to check
Thankfully, Garena releases redeem codes every now and then that gamers can use and grab these rewards and items for free and leverage their gameplay on the battlefield. Here are the Free Fire active codes for the day that can be redeemed on the redemption site. Also Read - Free Fire Moco Rebirth Event: How to get Moco accessories for free
Free Fire redeem codes for 24 September 2021: How to win Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate, Wasteland Vault, other rewards for free
X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 22: How to win Netherworld Troop’s Blade, Flaming Dragon AK skin for free
GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
WXA8-YWP7-VJZZ: Megalodon Alpha Token Box
XGQJ-G8RJ-783B: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
9M4Q-2KBV-9MQM: 1x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
4MZJ-669A-XEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
BQ36-7997-2QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault
MCPG-SP5K-KUZR: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
EV4S-2C7M-MA52: 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
WDYM-TRUW-FU34: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher
WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q: Fury Senior Bundle 30 days
ZRJA-PH29-4KV5: Priestess’ Fox Surfboard
4PG7-A2ET-JJNB: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
MCPM-R6PN-GBEQ: 2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate
H87Q-8WPF-YZHM: 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate
FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E: Flaming Dragon AK skin 30 days
8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ: Violet Parkour Bundle
Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N: Netherworld Troop’s Blade
Additional redeem codes (working codes)
VFGV JMCK DMHN
ERTY HJNB VCDS
NDJD FBGJ FJFK
F7UI JHBG FDFR
TJ57 OSSD N5AP
W0JJ AFV3 TU5E
Free Fire redeem codes: How to activate codes and earn rewards, items for free
Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.
Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.
Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.
Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.