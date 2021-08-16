Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 16: Check full list of active codes, how to claim redeem codes

Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 16: Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games played worldwide. The BR mobile game is available for download on both Google Play store as well as Apple App store. Also Read - Free Fire 4th anniversary: Best 5 rewards expected in the next big event
Garena Free Fire recently crossed 1 billion downloads on Play store. Free Fire beat popular mobile games such as the newly released Battlegrounds Mobile India, Lords Mobile, Genshin Impact, Coin Master and Call of Duty: Mobile.
Free Fire is a free-to-play mobile game that provides in-app purchases that allows users to set their characters apart from other using special skins, weapon styles and other digital content available in the game. To purchase special skins, weapon styles and other digital content, players get in-game currency. The BR game also lets players get access to these premium content with the help of redeem codes.
Free Fire players can get access to special rewards and vouchers and other digital content by using redeem codes. We have listed out active redeem codes for August 16. Check the full list of active redeem codes here.
Free Fire active redeem codes for August 16: Check the list
Check out the list of active redeem codes and it should also be noted that these will be available only for a limited period of time. Notably, players with accounts linked tied to their social media can only use these redeem codes. Here’s the list:
B6IYCTNH4PV3
BYWL56K44RKH
XLMMVSBNV6YC
WLSGJXS5KFYR
XUW3FNK7AV8N
ZFMUVTLYSLSC
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
TJ57OSSDN5AP
YXY3EGTLHGJX
JUHG FDSE DRTG
FEY8OKMNBVD1
FDFVCSASEDRF
BGIYCTNH4PV3
R9UVPEYJOXZX
AGF6333A6AS2
25R9EF86DH4B
ZZATXB24QES8
PKXVAA56WT9T
FFPLUED93XRT
DTVNY7WT4AQ6
FFMC56VHCLSK
FFMCNCQYWUG6
5XMJPG7RH49R
HZRGAHAS5XQY
3IBBMSL7AK8G
PCNF5CQBAJLK
W0JJAFV3TU5E
LH3DHG87XU5U
PACJJTUA29UU
FFPLNZUWMALS
FFPLOWHANSMA
FFMCVGNABCZ5
How to claim Free Fire redeem codes for August 16
Step 1: Ensure your Free Fire account is linked to your social media profiles including Facebook, Google, Twitter or VK. If you login as a guest, you will not be able to claim these redeem codes.
Step 2: Head over to the Garena redeem website
Step 3: Login using the same social media account you used in the game.
Step 4: Paste one of the aforementioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website
Step 5: Click on confirm.
Step 6: Rewards will be shown in your in-game mail within 24 hours. Wait for it.