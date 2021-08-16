Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 16: Check full list of active codes, how to claim redeem codes

Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 16: Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games played worldwide. The BR mobile game is available for download on both Google Play store as well as Apple App store. Also Read - Free Fire 4th anniversary: Best 5 rewards expected in the next big event

Garena Free Fire recently crossed 1 billion downloads on Play store. Free Fire beat popular mobile games such as the newly released Battlegrounds Mobile India, Lords Mobile, Genshin Impact, Coin Master and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Free Fire is a free-to-play mobile game that provides in-app purchases that allows users to set their characters apart from other using special skins, weapon styles and other digital content available in the game. To purchase special skins, weapon styles and other digital content, players get in-game currency. The BR game also lets players get access to these premium content with the help of redeem codes.

Free Fire players can get access to special rewards and vouchers and other digital content by using redeem codes. We have listed out active redeem codes for August 16. Check the full list of active redeem codes here.

Free Fire active redeem codes for August 16: Check the list

Check out the list of active redeem codes and it should also be noted that these will be available only for a limited period of time. Notably, players with accounts linked tied to their social media can only use these redeem codes. Here’s the list:

B6IYCTNH4PV3

BYWL56K44RKH

XLMMVSBNV6YC

WLSGJXS5KFYR

XUW3FNK7AV8N

ZFMUVTLYSLSC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

TJ57OSSDN5AP

YXY3EGTLHGJX

JUHG FDSE DRTG

FEY8OKMNBVD1

FDFVCSASEDRF

BGIYCTNH4PV3

R9UVPEYJOXZX

AGF6333A6AS2

25R9EF86DH4B

ZZATXB24QES8

PKXVAA56WT9T

FFPLUED93XRT

DTVNY7WT4AQ6

FFMC56VHCLSK

FFMCNCQYWUG6

5XMJPG7RH49R

HZRGAHAS5XQY

3IBBMSL7AK8G

XLMMVSBNV6YC

PCNF5CQBAJLK

W0JJAFV3TU5E

LH3DHG87XU5U

PACJJTUA29UU

FFPLNZUWMALS

FFPLOWHANSMA

FFMCVGNABCZ5

How to claim Free Fire redeem codes for August 16

Step 1: Ensure your Free Fire account is linked to your social media profiles including Facebook, Google, Twitter or VK. If you login as a guest, you will not be able to claim these redeem codes.

Step 2: Head over to the Garena redeem website

Step 3: Login using the same social media account you used in the game.

Step 4: Paste one of the aforementioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website

Step 5: Click on confirm.

Step 6: Rewards will be shown in your in-game mail within 24 hours. Wait for it.