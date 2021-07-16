Free Fire redeem codes July 16- Free Fire, one of the popular battle royale games on mobiles managed to surpass PUBG Mobile on Google Play Store recently. While frequent updates and simple interface are some of the reasons behind the game’s popularity, Garena manages to attract players with in-game benefits as well. The redeem codes being one of them let players get in-game cosmetics, rewards including pets, characters, and gun skins. With these, players can take an edge on the battlefield. Here’s the list of Free Fire redeem codes for July 16. Also Read - Free Fire: How to get powerful Kord Killspark Shinobi gun skin, free emotes, diamonds in the BR game

Free Fire redeem codes for July 16, 2021

FFMC6UR5ZNJQ,

Reward- Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC2SJLKXSB

Reward- 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

XLMMVSBNV6YC

Rewards- 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

LH3DHG87XU5U

Reward- 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

PACJJTUA29UU

Reward- 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Players should keep in note that these codes are redeemable only on the European server. If gamers from other regions try to redeem the codes the following text will pop up on the screen- “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Additional Free Fire redeem codes for July 16

ZFMUVTLYSLSC

Rewards-

2x SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates

Evolution Stone

Diamond Royale

Incubator Voucher

2x Weapon Royale Vouchers

SDAWR88YO14UB

Reward- Free Dj Alok character

NHJKU88TREQW

Reward- Titan mark gun skins

MJTFAER8UOP14

Reward- 80,000 diamond codes

Garena Free Fire redeem codes- How to activate redeem codes and get rewards in Free Fire

Step 1- First up, open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.