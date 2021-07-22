comscore Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 22: Active codes, M1014 Underground Howl loot crate, other rewards
Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 22: Active codes, M1014 Underground Howl loot crate, other rewards

How to win Garena Free Fire rewards for free, 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crates, 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate, and more.

Image Credit: Garena Free Fire

Free Fire redeem codes for July 22: Free Fire is no doubt one of the popular BR titles in India, the reason being frequent updates and in-game benefits. Redeem codes are another lucrative deal that allows players to earn exclusive in-game rewards, cosmetics, weapon skins, characters for free. In case you are unable to find the Free Fire redeem codes for the day, we have got you covered. All you need to do is paste the codes in the Free Fire redemption site and grab the loot crates, new skins, diamond vouchers for free. Also Read - Free Fire: How to get powerful Kord Killspark Shinobi gun skin, free emotes, diamonds in the BR game

Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 22, 2021

Active codes for Indian server Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for July 16: How to activate codes, get rewards for free

8814DA8XFCPDW
FGYT GVCD RTYJ
FYTF CCDW S2ZA
FQWE RTYU 8YH0
FO2W KMBV GVUG
FKFU FGUR RCXG
F8VT GYWY TF8S
F8RU FH8F 8Y8Y
XSDC FVGH JKLO
IUYT RFDE SXDC
FVGB NMKL GFDX
FVBN JUYT REWA
FE8S RYUJ HGFD
FAER TYUI OKJN
FVCD SRTY UIOP
FKJH BNJK OPOL
FMKL POIU YTFD
FDRD SASE RTYH
FHBV CDFQ WERT
FU814 OUYT RDVB
FMKI 88YT GFD8 (via MPNRC) Also Read - Best apps to get free diamonds in Free Fire

Active codes for Singapore Server

FFMCVGNABCZ5

Rewards- 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crates

FFMCF8XLVNKC

Rewards- 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

As we have mentioned time and again these codes can be redeemed only via the respective servers, players from other regions shouldn’t try to apply the codes as an error message will display on the screen that reads- “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your server.” Plus the codes are time-specific and stay active only for a limited period, hence it is advised to use is as soon as possible.

Image: Free Fire

Free Fire redeem codes, July 22: How to activate codes and earn rewards, gun skins, items for free

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

  Published Date: July 22, 2021 12:20 PM IST

