Free Fire redeem codes for July 22: Free Fire is no doubt one of the popular BR titles in India, the reason being frequent updates and in-game benefits. Redeem codes are another lucrative deal that allows players to earn exclusive in-game rewards, cosmetics, weapon skins, characters for free. In case you are unable to find the Free Fire redeem codes for the day, we have got you covered. All you need to do is paste the codes in the Free Fire redemption site and grab the loot crates, new skins, diamond vouchers for free.

Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 22, 2021

Active codes for Indian server

8814DA8XFCPDW

FGYT GVCD RTYJ

FYTF CCDW S2ZA

FQWE RTYU 8YH0

FO2W KMBV GVUG

FKFU FGUR RCXG

F8VT GYWY TF8S

F8RU FH8F 8Y8Y

XSDC FVGH JKLO

IUYT RFDE SXDC

FVGB NMKL GFDX

FVBN JUYT REWA

FE8S RYUJ HGFD

FAER TYUI OKJN

FVCD SRTY UIOP

FKJH BNJK OPOL

FMKL POIU YTFD

FDRD SASE RTYH

FHBV CDFQ WERT

FU814 OUYT RDVB

FMKI 88YT GFD8 (via MPNRC)

Active codes for Singapore Server

FFMCVGNABCZ5

Rewards- 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crates

FFMCF8XLVNKC

Rewards- 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

As we have mentioned time and again these codes can be redeemed only via the respective servers, players from other regions shouldn’t try to apply the codes as an error message will display on the screen that reads- “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your server.” Plus the codes are time-specific and stay active only for a limited period, hence it is advised to use is as soon as possible.

Free Fire redeem codes, July 22: How to activate codes and earn rewards, gun skins, items for free

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.