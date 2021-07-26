Free Fire redeem codes July 26: Redeem codes in Garena’s BR game are the best source to earn free items. Players can grab in-game gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers without spending diamonds aka Free Fire in-game currency. Garena releases these redeem codes almost every day, however, they are time-stipulated and must be redeemed as soon as possible. That said, we have listed the active redeem codes of Free Fire for today. Here’s the list- Also Read - Free Fire download on PC: How to download, play Free Fire for free on desktop
Free Fire redeem codes July 26: How to get Saphire tokens, royale vouchers for free
Redeem code: WMWT8A96RHDF Also Read - Free Fire tips and tricks: How to get free permanent gun skins in Garena Free Fire
Rewards: 50x Saphire Tokens Also Read - How to get Free Fire OB29 Advance Server activation code
Players should keep in note that this redeem code can be redeemed only in the Middle East region. Players from outside the specific region will face an error message in case they apply the redeem code to the redemption site.
Additional Free Fire redeem codes
55ER UZLU 3SQK
TND7 7WPG VDO1
7JPR G33B DNPZ
DT0A 37LC 6JHD
482Z 5D9F YKN0
782W 0F41 4PR0
7KNQ MSXQ PKVK
ZUAL 95PU W9E5
6WPV FGRK RTS7
817A J7UC JZ6A
8CH1 HFY0 SPOB
ERFT GYHU JIKL
FHJK UYTS SDFG
FDFV CSAS EDRF
BGIY CTNH 4PV3
TYUJ IKLK MNBV
Free Fire redeem codes, July 26: How to activate codes and earn rewards
Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.
Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.
Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.
Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.