Free Fire redeem codes July 26: Redeem codes in Garena's BR game are the best source to earn free items. Players can grab in-game gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers without spending diamonds aka Free Fire in-game currency. Garena releases these redeem codes almost every day, however, they are time-stipulated and must be redeemed as soon as possible. That said, we have listed the active redeem codes of Free Fire for today. Here's the list-

Free Fire redeem codes July 26: How to get Saphire tokens, royale vouchers for free

Redeem code: WMWT8A96RHDF

Rewards: 50x Saphire Tokens

Players should keep in note that this redeem code can be redeemed only in the Middle East region. Players from outside the specific region will face an error message in case they apply the redeem code to the redemption site.

Additional Free Fire redeem codes

55ER UZLU 3SQK

TND7 7WPG VDO1

7JPR G33B DNPZ

DT0A 37LC 6JHD

482Z 5D9F YKN0

782W 0F41 4PR0

7KNQ MSXQ PKVK

ZUAL 95PU W9E5

6WPV FGRK RTS7

817A J7UC JZ6A

8CH1 HFY0 SPOB

ERFT GYHU JIKL

FHJK UYTS SDFG

FDFV CSAS EDRF

BGIY CTNH 4PV3

TYUJ IKLK MNBV

Free Fire redeem codes, July 26: How to activate codes and earn rewards

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.