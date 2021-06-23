Free Fire redeem codes for June 23: Garena’s Free Fire has a wide range of cosmetics that players can pick. From gun skins, backpacks, to outfits, the BR game includes a host of cosmetics and rewards. But most of these cosmetics come with a price that some players might not be able to afford or find it worth spending so much for certain cosmetics. Free redeem codes come as a rescue in this case that allows players to obtain items for free. Here are the redeem codes for the day; it is advised to use the code as soon as possible as they are time-bound. Also Read - How to get Free Fire OB28 version free rewards via redeem codes

Free Fire redeem codes for June 23: Evolution Stone, Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate, Diamond Royale voucher, and more

InsideSport has shared the latest redeem codes for June some of which are available on specific servers. Here are the details-

Indonesian server Also Read - Free Fire Rampage Legion event: Prize list, how to get rewards

FFESPORTSSQA

FF8MBDXPVCB1

FFESPORTSJLC

Rewards- 2x SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates, Evolution Stone, Diamond Royale, Incubator Voucher, etc. Also Read - Free Fire OB28 update: How to get McLaren P1 Helios car skin, new 'Win and Chill' emote

European server

ED22KT2GRQDY

H28UZG5ATK2R

HP5DXHQANLB5

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

BPDSDHCXPXWT

UBJJ2A7G23L6

Other redeem codes include- POYRRVNBFSLP for Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate; VBVVMBGDEQWR for Diamond Royale Voucher, UOPKKHMNBFFG for 50,000 diamond codes, ESX24ADSGM4K for Free Dragon AK Skin; 9G8FS6U4VGWP for Free Pet; PLHMFRVCXZAG for Paloma Character and 6U5WQRTBMGDS for Elite Pass and Free Top Up.

As mentioned, Free Fire redeem codes are valid only for a certain time, hence players are advised to use them before they expire.

Free Fire redeem codes for June 23: How to redeem cosmetics, rewards online

To redeem the codes online visit Free Fire’s official rewards redemption website, and follow these simple steps-

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption website.

Step 2- Log in to your Free Fire account.

Step 3- Link your free fire account to either of your Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter account.



Step 4- Now paste the redemption code into the box and press the confirm button.

Press the OK button inside of the pop-up screen to complete the redemption process.

Step 5- Once done, you can log in to the game via your mobile and collect the rewards from the mail section.