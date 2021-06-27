comscore Free Fire redeem codes for June 27: How to get Rewards, Shimmy Emote, Wilderness Hunter UMP, Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate etc for free
Free Fire redeem codes for June 27: How to get Shimmy emote, Winterlands weapon loot crate for free

Here's how to activate redeem codes and get Shimmy Emote, Wilderness Hunter UMP, Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate, etc for free

Free Fire redeem codes for June 27– Free Fire offers a host of in-game items from emotes, new characters, pets to weapon skins. These items can be bought from the store or via events. But most of these items require players to purchase in-game currency aka diamonds. Thankfully, Garena releases redeem codes every now and then that gamers can use and grab rewards and items for free and leverage their gameplay on the battlefield. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for the day that are available on the redemption site. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for June 23: How to get Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot crate, Diamond Voucher, etc for free

Free Fire redeem code for June 27: Shimmy emote, Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate, and more

Free Fire redeem code for Indian server Also Read - How to get Free Fire OB28 version free rewards via redeem codes

Rampage Party Giveaway Redeem Code Also Read - Free Fire Rampage Legion event: Prize list, how to get rewards

Redeem Code- WOJJAFV3TU5E

Rewards- Shimmy Emote (permanent), Wilderness Hunter UMP (7 days trial)

Free Fire redeem code for Singapore server

Redeem code- XLMMVSBNV6YC

Rewards- 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire redeem codes June 27

Free Fire redeem code for European server

Redeem Code- LH3DHG87XU5U, PACJJTUA29UU

Rewards-
1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
1x Diamond Royale Voucher

It is worth mentioning that these codes can be redeemed only via the respective servers, players from other regions shouldn’t try to apply the codes as an error message will display on the screen that reads- “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your server.”

Free Fire redeem codes: How to activate codes and earn rewards, items for free

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

