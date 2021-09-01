Free Fire redeem codes for September 1: How to win M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate, diamonds for free

Free Fire redeem codes September 1: Free Fire, the popular adventure-driven battle royale game is currently celebrating its 4th anniversary. As part of the celebration, the developers are hosting several events bringing for the players’ tons of in-game rewards. To grab these rewards one needs to participate in the events. However, if you are looking for diamond royale vouchers or weapon loot crates there is a simple workaround- redeem codes. We have listed the new active codes in Free Fire for the day that you can use in the redemption site to obtain items. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 30th August: Check full list of redeem codes to claim free rewards

SJ2V-RWXT-A2HG- Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

WLSGJXS5KFYR- AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)

FFPLFMSJDKEL- Triple Captain power–up

TJ57OSSDN5AP- 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

FFPLOWHANSMA- Triple Captain power up

FFBCLAK9KYGM- Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

FFICDCTSL5FT- Diamond Royale Voucher

FFBCZD9RDP44- Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

B6IYCTNH4PV3- AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)

FFBCAC836MAC- Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

W0JJAFV3TU5E- UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

FFBCLP5S98AW- Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

4ST1ZTBE2RP9- Street Boy Bundle (7d)

YXY3EGTLHGJX – Cupid Scar (7d)

FFPLUED93XRT – Diamond Royale Voucher and Double Skull Surfboard

FFTILM659NZB – Surprise Fan Reward

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC- 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5- 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9- Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC- 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

ECSM-H8ZK-763Q- 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS- Bonus 50 points

Additional redeem codes

PR59-EZW4-HSZ9

HZX8-SUTD-33VN

How to activate Free Fire redeem codes on the redemption site?

-Head to the official Free Fire rewards redemption website.

-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)

-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

-Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.