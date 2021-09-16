Free Fire redeem codes for September 16: List of active codes, how to win latest rewards for free

Free Fire redeem codes September 16: Redeem codes in Garena’s BR game is one of most sought and major perk to earn free in-game items. With these 12-unique codes one can obtain in-game gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers without spending diamonds aka Free Fire in-game currency. Also Read - Free Fire Nicoo app: How to download, get premium skins, weapons for free

Garena releases these redeem codes almost every day, however, they are time-stipulated and must be redeemed as soon as possible. We have compiled the full list of active codes of Free Fire for today.

Free Fire redeem codes September 16: How to win Priestess’ Fox Surfboard, Wasteland Vault, Flaming Dragon AK skin for free

ZRJA-PH29-4KV5: Priestess' Fox Surfboard

WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q: Fury Senior Bundle (30d)

FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E: Flaming Dragon AK skin (30 days)

MCPG-SP5K-KUZR: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

N366-CU6U-P95B – 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

H87Q-8WPF-YZHM – 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate

FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault

MCPM-R6PN-GBEQ: 2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate

FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault (for Indonesian server)

4MZJ-669A-XEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

BQ36-7997-2QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF5XZSZM6LEF: Titan Scar

FF7WSM0CN44Z: M1887 WinterLand

FFA9UVHX4H7D: M1887 Punch Man

Additional redeem codes

F8RUFH8F8Y8Y

ZAQWERTGHJKI

VBNJKJHGFDSX

UYTRDSXCVBNM

IUYT RFDE SXDC

HZRGAHAS5XQY

FFMC4YD7BQ3

XSDCFVGHJKLO

How to redeem codes in Garena Free Fire and get free rewards

-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website or click on this link.

-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter).

-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

-Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.