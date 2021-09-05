Free Fire redeem codes for September 5: Full list of active codes to claim latest rewards for free

Free Fire redeem codes September 5: Free Fire managed to take PUBG Mobile’s hot seat following the latter’s ban in India. Garena’s BR title has more than a million users, the reason being fresh content, tons of rewards, and redeem codes that are released periodically. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 3: How to win weapon royale voucher, diamonds for free
While most in-game items require to make the purchase via diamonds, redeem codes come in handy for those who don't want to spend cash on the in-game currency. If you are looking for fresh codes for the day, we have compiled the full list of active codes in Free Fire for September 5.
Free Fire redeem codes for September 5: How to win Valentines Weapon Loot Crate, Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate, diamonds, and more
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
SJ2V-RWXT-A2HG: Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate
HZX8SUTD33VN: Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
Z63G-WUBM-E7GH: Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate
YXY3-EGTL-HGJX: Cupid Scar (7d)
3IBB-MSL7-AK8G: The Age of Gold Bundle (7D)
W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)
TJ57-OSSD-N5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
WLSG-JXS5-KFYR: AWM Duke Swallowtail (7 Days Trial)
B6IYC-TNH-4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter
FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher
XLMM-VSBN-V6YC: 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
XUW3-FNK7-AV8N: 2x Custom Room Cards
SARG886AV5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle
FFBCT7P7N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points power up
FFBCLY4LNC4B: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
FFBCJVGJJ6VP: Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
R9UVPEYJOXZX: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher
Additional redeem codes
DEVXQ6GEIQK4
L9VYVJ9VM6XI
2EJH0YBMGVGL
X3N0Y3P3IOWF
9WCGOUA71452
CJEK40XMU7GM
NTB9BYRTMRK8
BBQVV2BMQ74P
How to claim Free Fire redeem codes
Step 1: To activate redeem codes, ensure your Free Fire account is linked to your social media profiles including Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK. If you login as a guest, you will not be able to claim these redeem codes.
Step 2: Head over to the Garena Free Fire redemption website and login using the same social media account you used in the game.
Step 3: Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
Step 4: A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
Step 5: Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.