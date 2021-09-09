comscore Free Fire redeem codes for September 9: Full list of active codes, latest rewards, and more
Free Fire redeem codes for September 9: Full list of active codes, latest rewards, and more

Gaming

Full list of active codes for today, latest rewards, royale weapon voucher, weapon loot crate, gun skins, emotes, diamonds, and more.

Free Fire

Image: Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire redeem codes September 9: Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular BR games in India. From drop-down to a bizarre island to combat with opponents on the battlefield to become the last person standing, the game brings all the BR elements. Not just the gameplay, the popularity sticks to in-game customisation and free rewards as well. While most skins and cosmetic changes cost Diamonds or the in-game currency, one can grab some exclusive content for free by using redeem codes released by Garena. We have compiled the entire list of active codes for September 9 in Free Fire that you can use to redeem rewards for free. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 8: Get free costumes and skins

Free Fire redeem codes for September 9: How to win weapon royale voucher, loot crate, diamonds, and more

FFPL-OWHA-NSMA: Triple Captain power up Also Read - Free Fire OB30 Advance server registration begins: How to register and get activation codes

F2AY-SAH5-CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes September 7, 2021: Get free exclusive content with these codes

BQ36-7997-2QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

EV4S-2C7M-MA52: 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher.

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

YXY3-EGTL-HGJX: Cupid Scar (7d)

3IBB-MSL7-AK8G: The Age of Gold Bundle (7D)

W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

TJ57-OSSD-N5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

WLSG-JXS5-KFYR: AWM Duke Swallowtail (7 Days Trial)

B6IYC-TNH-4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter

FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

XLMM-VSBN-V6YC: 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

XUW3-FNK7-AV8N: 2x Custom Room Cards

WLSGJXS5KFYR: AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power–up

TJ57OSSDN5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

FFBCLAK9KYGM: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

FFICDCTSL5FT: Diamond Royale Voucher

FFBCZD9RDP44: Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)

FFBCAC836MAC: Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

FFBCLP5S98AW: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7d)

YXY3EGTLHGJX: Cupid Scar (7d)

FFPLUED93XRT: Diamond Royale Voucher and Double Skull Surfboard

FFTILM659NZB: Surprise Fan Reward

ESX24ADSGM4K: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, Guitar Basher

3IBBMSL7AK8G: The Age of Gold Bundle (7d)

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points power–up

FFBCT7P7N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points power up

FFBCLY4LNC4B: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

XUW3FNK7AV8N: 2x Custom Room Cards

FFBCJVGJJ6VP: Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

R9UVPEYJOXZX: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

Additional redeem codes

SWER 5TYH BGVC

YXY3EGTLHGJX

ERT5 6Y7U JHBV

AWER TGHB VCSD

SERT 56YU JNHB

SXE4 R5T6 YHBG

XSEU RTYH BVCX

SDER T56Y UJNB

SDER TYHB GVCD

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards for free

-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website or click on this link.

-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)

-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

-Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.

  Published Date: September 9, 2021 9:51 AM IST

Free Fire redeem codes for September 9: Full list of active codes, latest rewards, and more

