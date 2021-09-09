Free Fire redeem codes for September 9: Full list of active codes, latest rewards, and more

Garena Free Fire redeem codes September 9: Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular BR games in India. From drop-down to a bizarre island to combat with opponents on the battlefield to become the last person standing, the game brings all the BR elements. Not just the gameplay, the popularity sticks to in-game customisation and free rewards as well. While most skins and cosmetic changes cost Diamonds or the in-game currency, one can grab some exclusive content for free by using redeem codes released by Garena. We have compiled the entire list of active codes for September 9 in Free Fire that you can use to redeem rewards for free. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 8: Get free costumes and skins
Free Fire redeem codes for September 9: How to win weapon royale voucher, loot crate, diamonds, and more
FFPL-OWHA-NSMA: Triple Captain power up
F2AY-SAH5-CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
BQ36-7997-2QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
EV4S-2C7M-MA52: 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher.
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
YXY3-EGTL-HGJX: Cupid Scar (7d)
3IBB-MSL7-AK8G: The Age of Gold Bundle (7D)
W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)
TJ57-OSSD-N5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
WLSG-JXS5-KFYR: AWM Duke Swallowtail (7 Days Trial)
B6IYC-TNH-4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter
FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher
XLMM-VSBN-V6YC: 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
XUW3-FNK7-AV8N: 2x Custom Room Cards
FFBCLAK9KYGM: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
FFICDCTSL5FT: Diamond Royale Voucher
FFBCZD9RDP44: Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
FFBCAC836MAC: Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
FFBCLP5S98AW: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7d)
FFPLUED93XRT: Diamond Royale Voucher and Double Skull Surfboard
FFTILM659NZB: Surprise Fan Reward
ESX24ADSGM4K: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, Guitar Basher
FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points power–up
FFBCT7P7N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points power up
FFBCLY4LNC4B: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
FFBCJVGJJ6VP: Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards for free
-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website or click on this link.
-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)
-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
-Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.