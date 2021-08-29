comscore Free Fire redeem codes 29 August: How to win MP40 weapon loot crate, diamonds for free
News

Free Fire redeem codes 29 August: How to win MP40 weapon loot crate, diamonds for free

Gaming

Full list of active codes, how to win MP40 weapon loot crate, MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate, Head Hunting Parachute, diamonds for free.

Free Fire active codes 29 August

Free Fire redeem codes 29 August: Garena’s BR title Free Fire is one of the most downloaded games in the Play Store. Courtesy of regular updates, events, and in-game rewards players stay glued to the game. Also Read - Free Fire 4th anniversary Cube Fragment Event: How to claim rewards, Thrash Metallic backpack skin for free

Free Fire 4th-anniversary events took off last week with the Free Cube Fragment event, CS Cup Challenge commencing on August 28. The events bundle a host of rewards like Amplified Bassrock bundle, the Disc Hover surfboard, Dimitri Bobblehead, Party Panda pet skin, etc. While these rewards can be obtained by participating in the events, gamers who want to grab other in-game rewards can opt for redeem codes. We have compiled the full list of active codes for the day that one can use in the redemption site to win free gun skins, characters, pets, emotes, loot crates, etc. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes 27 August: How to win M1014 Underground Howl loot crate, Shoot dance emote for free

Free Fire redeem codes for 29 August: How to win free diamonds, Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate, etc

HK9XP6XTE2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate Also Read - Free Fire rewards for 26 August: How to get Thrash Goth Loot Box, Metallic Gloo Wall skin for free

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

Z63G-WUBM-E7G: Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate

LH3D-HG87-XU5U: Pumpkin Land parachute

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner and Phantom Bear Bundle

FFES-PORT-S3MU: Shirou Bobblehead, Mr Shark Backpack,
Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine Surfboard

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT: Diamond Royale Voucher

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN: Head Hunting Parachute

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFBC-LY4L-NC4B: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

FFBC-C4QW-KLL9: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ: Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

9GJT-66GN-DCLN: 4x MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

84J9-EYTY-FSMV: 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box

2BEM-BE4T-XU4P: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot crate

Free Fire Call Back Events

Indian server

WLSGJXS5KFYR: AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power–up

TJ57OSSDN5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

FFBCLAK9KYGM: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

FFICDCTSL5FT: Diamond Royale Voucher

FFBCZD9RDP44: Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)

FFBCAC836MAC: Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

FFBCLP5S98AW: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Additional redeem codes

FFBCAC836MAC

FFBCT7P7N2P2

FFPLPQXXENMS

FFBCLY4LNC4B

XUW3FNK7AV8N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FFBCLP5S98AW

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FFPLUED93XRT

FFTILM659NZB

ESX24ADSGM4K

3IBBMSL7AK8G

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 29 August: How to redeem rewards for free

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

  Published Date: August 29, 2021 12:00 PM IST

Best Sellers