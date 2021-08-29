Free Fire redeem codes 29 August: Garena’s BR title Free Fire is one of the most downloaded games in the Play Store. Courtesy of regular updates, events, and in-game rewards players stay glued to the game. Also Read - Free Fire 4th anniversary Cube Fragment Event: How to claim rewards, Thrash Metallic backpack skin for free
Free Fire 4th-anniversary events took off last week with the Free Cube Fragment event, CS Cup Challenge commencing on August 28. The events bundle a host of rewards like Amplified Bassrock bundle, the Disc Hover surfboard, Dimitri Bobblehead, Party Panda pet skin, etc. While these rewards can be obtained by participating in the events, gamers who want to grab other in-game rewards can opt for redeem codes. We have compiled the full list of active codes for the day that one can use in the redemption site to win free gun skins, characters, pets, emotes, loot crates, etc. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes 27 August: How to win M1014 Underground Howl loot crate, Shoot dance emote for free
Free Fire redeem codes for 29 August: How to win free diamonds, Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate, etc
HK9XP6XTE2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds
Z63G-WUBM-E7G: Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate
LH3D-HG87-XU5U: Pumpkin Land parachute
FF9M-2GF1-4CBF: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner and Phantom Bear Bundle
FFES-PORT-S3MU: Shirou Bobblehead, Mr Shark Backpack,
Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine Surfboard
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT: Diamond Royale Voucher
ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN: Head Hunting Parachute
FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFBC-LY4L-NC4B: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
FFBC-C4QW-KLL9: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ: Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
9GJT-66GN-DCLN: 4x MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
84J9-EYTY-FSMV: 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box
2BEM-BE4T-XU4P: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot crate
Indian server
WLSGJXS5KFYR: AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)
FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power–up
TJ57OSSDN5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
FFBCLAK9KYGM: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
FFICDCTSL5FT: Diamond Royale Voucher
FFBCZD9RDP44: Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)
FFBCAC836MAC: Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)
FFBCLP5S98AW: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
Additional redeem codes
FFBCT7P7N2P2
FFPLPQXXENMS
XUW3FNK7AV8N
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FFPLUED93XRT
FFTILM659NZB
ESX24ADSGM4K
3IBBMSL7AK8G
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 29 August: How to redeem rewards for free
Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.
Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.
Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.
Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.