Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 22: Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale mobile games in the world right now. Free Fire has been the top grossing app on the Google Play Store since the last few months. The battle royale game has surpassed some of the popular mobile games including Lords Mobile, Genshin Impact, and Call of Duty: Mobile to get to the top of the list. Also Read - Free Fire 4th-anniversary events begin August 20: Event details, rewards, giveaways, and more

Garena Free Fire has crossed one billion download mark and it is one of the few games in the world to achieve the milestone. It is a free-to-play game, but the developers do provide occasional benefits for all players to win free rewards. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes August 20, 2021: Use these to get free costumes and skins

Garena offers in-app purchase that let players customise their characters in the game. These upgrades cost in-game currency and players will need to pay actual money to get them. However, if you do not want to spend money to purchase these in-game rewards, there are Free Fire redeem codes available, which are released on a regular basis. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for August 17: Get Groza skin, emotes, tokens for free

These redeem codes can be accessed for free. Here’s a list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 22, 2021. It should be noted that these redeem codes are available only for a limited period time. The catch here is, these redeem codes can be claimed by users with accounts linked to their social media profiles.

Free Fire redeem codes list for August 22, 2021: Full list

FFX60C2IIVYU

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

FF22NYW94A00

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

Claim Garena Free Fire redeem codes: How to

Step 1: Ensure your Free Fire account is linked to your social media platform including Facebook, Google, Twitter or VK.

Step 2: You will then need to log in with your ID and password. It should be noted that you will not be able to access these redeem codes logging is as a guest.

Step 3: To claim these redeem codes, head over to the Garena redeem website and login using the same social media account you used in the game.

Step 4: Copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box on the website. Click on the confirm option.

Step 5: You will need to wait up to 24 hours for the rewards to show up in your in-game mail.