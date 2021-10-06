Free Fire Redeem Codes today, October 6: Garena has released the latest list of redeem codes for Free Fire for today. These codes are available only for the day, October 6. Using these active redeem codes players can win free rewards including free diamonds, pets, outfits, Paloma Character, free DJ Alok character, Diamond Royale Voucher, and more. Check the list of Free Fire redeem codes here. Also Read - Free Fire active codes today: List of latest redeem codes, rewards

Free Fire redeem codes list

DDFRTY1616POUYT- Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO- Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH- Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY- Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16- 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB- free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW- Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD- Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF- Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU- Outfit

Points to keep in mind

-These Free Fire redeem codes are valid for today, October 6, only.

-To claim these rewards, players will need to copy and paste one of the codes in the specified space on Redemption website.

-It takes 24 hours for rewards to show up in the in-game mail on the Free Fire app.

-These codes can be used only for today. So, to win these rewards you will need to be quick at using the codes.

How to claim Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Head over to the redemption website.

Step 2: Login with your social media account or Apple ID.

Step 3: Copy and paste one of the active codes in the specified space.

Step 4: Click on the confirm option shown on the screen.

Step 5: The rewards will show up on the in-mail section of the game.

Free Fire gained wide popularity in worldwide in the last few years. In India, the battle royale game witnessed popularity after the ban on PUBG Mobile. Game developer Krafton released the replacement for PUBG Mobile in India dubbed Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) earlier this year. BGMI is available for download on the Google Play store and Apple App store.