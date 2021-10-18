Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to win FFIC Gold Token, Truck - Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card

Free Fire redeem codes for today, October 18: Garena releases Free Fire redeem codes every single day. Using these codes, players get the opportunity to win special rewards such as new characters, diamonds, and more on a regular basis. It should be noted that these redeem codes are available only for a limited period and players who wish to access special rewards need to be quick at redeeming the codes. Also Read - Free Fire latest redeem codes for today: Check the list of active codes, win exclusive free rewards

Garena Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games in the country as well as worldwide currently. Free Fire gained wide popularity in India soon after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile last year on security grounds. Krafton recently launched BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) as a replacement for PUBG Mobile in the country. Also Read - Free Fire Dussehra Dhamaka tournament: Win emotes, gun crates, weapons, Diamond Royale vouchers, more

Free Fire redeem code for Indian servers

Today’s Free Fire redeem code for the Indian server is FFICJGW9NKYT. Using this code, players can win rewards such as Pickup Truck – Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card, Mag-7 Executioner, and FFIC Gold Token. Players can use the FFIC Gold Token to one of the rewards among Skyler, Beaston, a M4A1 skin, and One-Finger Push-up emote from the in-game event section. Also Read - Free Fire Diamonds: How to get free diamonds in India in October 2021

It should be noted that this Free Fire redeem code is applicable only for the Indian region and will not work for other markets.

Additional Garena Free Fire redeem codes

5ZMYYPM7P6YP

F10IUJHGVCDSE

MCPBKGXUA5YU

FF10617KGUF9

FH9RGQVXHRDV

FWASXDCVBNMK

7TQ4WXZK5MP2

GH7N3ZKCFA7Q

FC6YH3KOF9UY

FVGBHJKUYTRE

WFGRW9J7CKJQ

FLOIUYTRESXC

VFGVJMCKDMHN

F7UIJHBGFDFR

FXCVBNMKDSXC

Steps to claim Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Head over to the Free Fire redemption site

Step 2: Login to the site. Ensure to login using your social media account including Twitter, Facebook or event Apple ID. Notably, guest users will not be able to access rewards offered by redeem codes.

Step 3: Players can then copy and paste one of the redeem codes in the specified space on the website.

Step 4: Click on the confirm option at the bottom of the website.

Step 5: The rewards will be credited in the in-game mail within 24 hours of redemption. So, you will not receive these rewards immediately and need to wait for them to get credited to the in-game mail.