Free Fire redeem codes for today: Full list of active codes, rewards, diamonds, and more

Free Fire redeem codes for the day: Garena Free Fire is popular in the BR community not just for the gameplay but exclusive in-game items and new content that keeps the players engaged with the BR title. While most skins and cosmetic changes cost Diamonds or the in-game currency, one can grab some exclusive content for free by using redeem codes released by Garena. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 10: List of active codes, how to earn free rewards

We have listed the active codes for the day that you can use on the Free Fire redemption site to earn free rewards. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 9: Full list of active codes, latest rewards, and more

Free Fire redeem codes for September 13: How to win Gloo wall skin, Poker M40, other rewards for free

WOXV GG8N U4YB- Custom Room Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 8: Get free costumes and skins

S522 NYW9 4A00- Cupid Scar

ZITQ T5IR MCNX- Bunny MP40

U2X6 0C2I IVYU- Arctic blue

51A9 UVHX 4H7D- M1887 Punch Man

R6E4 E0DI KX2D- Gloo wall Skin

1L5X ZSZM 6LEF- Titan Scar

SZA0 ES11 YL2D- Poker MP40

H37W SM0C N44Z- M1887 WinterLand

Additional redeem codes

XSDCFVGHJKLO

F8RUFH8F8Y8Y

ZAQWERTGHJKI

VBNJKJHGFDSX

UYTRDSXCVBNM

IUYT RFDE SXDC

HZRGAHAS5XQY

FFMC4YD7BQ3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

TJ57OSSDN5AP

LH3DHG87XU5U

XLMMVSBNV6YC

PACJJTUA29UU

FFPLNZUWMALS

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards for free

-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website or click on this link.

-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)

-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

-Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.