Free Fire redeem codes for today: Full list of active codes, rewards, diamonds, and more

Free Fire redeem codes for the day: Garena Free Fire is popular in the BR community not just for the gameplay but exclusive in-game items and new content that keeps the players engaged with the BR title. While most skins and cosmetic changes cost Diamonds or the in-game currency, one can grab some exclusive content for free by using redeem codes released by Garena.
We have listed the active codes for the day that you can use on the Free Fire redemption site to earn free rewards.
Free Fire redeem codes for September 13: How to win Gloo wall skin, Poker M40, other rewards for free
WOXV GG8N U4YB- Custom Room
S522 NYW9 4A00- Cupid Scar
ZITQ T5IR MCNX- Bunny MP40
U2X6 0C2I IVYU- Arctic blue
51A9 UVHX 4H7D- M1887 Punch Man
R6E4 E0DI KX2D- Gloo wall Skin
1L5X ZSZM 6LEF- Titan Scar
SZA0 ES11 YL2D- Poker MP40
H37W SM0C N44Z- M1887 WinterLand
Additional redeem codes
XSDCFVGHJKLO
F8RUFH8F8Y8Y
ZAQWERTGHJKI
VBNJKJHGFDSX
UYTRDSXCVBNM
IUYT RFDE SXDC
HZRGAHAS5XQY
FFMC4YD7BQ3
W0JJAFV3TU5E
TJ57OSSDN5AP
LH3DHG87XU5U
XLMMVSBNV6YC
PACJJTUA29UU
FFPLNZUWMALS
How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards for free
-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website or click on this link.
-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)
-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
-Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.