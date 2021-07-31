comscore Free Fire redeem codes July 31: How to get active codes, earn Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate for free
Free Fire redeem codes July 31: How to get active codes, earn Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate for free

New active codes, Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate, diamonds, in-game items for free.

Free Fire active code July 31

Free Fire redeem codes July 31– Free Fire in-game items no doubt improve the gameplay in the BR title, but gun skins, pets, emotes, and characters come with an expensive price tag which might not be a feasible option for most players. Redeem codes come in handy in this regard and let players grab rewards for free. We have compiled active Free Fire redeem codes for July 31 that you can paste into the redemption site and obtain the respective items. Also Read - How to get Free Fire diamonds for free for Elite Pass: 7 Best Tips you must know

Free Fire redeem codes for July 31: How to get Punishers Weapon Loot Crate, diamonds, Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate, for free

Redeem codes                                                   Rewards Also Read - Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39 Wildland Walkers: How to pre-order, get exclusive Scarecrow Grenade skin

R9UVPEYJOXZX                                             3x Weapon Royale Voucher
FFGYBGFDAPQO                                            Free Fire diamonds
BBHUQWPO1111UY                                        Diamond Royale Voucher
FFMC5GZ8S3JC                                               2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
FFGTYUO11POKH                                           Justin Fighter and Vandals Rebellions Loot Crate
FFMC2SJLKXSB                                              2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
LH3DHG87XU5U                                            1x Diamond Royale Voucher, 1x Weapon Royale Voucher Also Read - Free Fire Max release date: APK and OBB download links, supported devices, more details

Additional redeem codes

XSDC-FVGH-JKLO

IUYT-RFDE-SXDC

FQWE-RTYU-7YH0

FO2W-KMBV-GVUG

FKFU-FGUR-RCXG

F6VT-GYWY-TF6S

F6RU-FH6F-6Y7Y

FVGB-NMKL-GFDX

FVBN-JUYT-REWA

FE6S-RYUJ-HGFD

FYTF-CCDW-S2ZA

FMKL-POIU-YTFD

FDRD-SASE-RTYH

FAER-TYUI-OKJN

FVCD-SRTY-UIOP

FKJH-BNJK-OPOL

FGYT-GVCD-RTYJ

FFMC4YD7BQ3A – 4x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate (this code is applicable only in Singaporean server)

Free Fire active redeem codes July 31: Steps to redeem codes and earn rewards for free

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

  Published Date: July 31, 2021 2:17 PM IST

