Garena Free Fire is one of the most played games in the world. In India, Free Fire gained wide popularity soon after PUBG Mobile was banned by the Indian government last September. The Free Fire battle royale game has been downloaded by millions of users in India from Google Play store and Apple App store. Also Read - How to get these Diwali special loot crates, emotes in Free Fire today

To upgrade to the next level and get access to new characters and elements, Free Fire players need to spend real money to purchase these. However, players who do not wish to spend money, can simply use redeem codes that Garena releases on a regular basis. Also Read - Free Fire rewards, active codes today: How to win We are Venom Streetwear bundle, FAMAS Vampire Weapon Loot Crate, other rewards for free

Players can copy and paste the latest and active Free Fire redeem codes and earn free rewards. These codes can be redeemed via the redemption website. Check out the list of active Free Fire redeem codes for today, October 22. Also Read - Free Fire Elite Pass Season 42 expected to release on November 1: Check details

Free Fire redeem codes today

— F456 F7UI KDSW

— F4R5 FC67 F8UI

— FJHB DSWE FR45

— F7UI KJNB VCDF

— FYU8 I9OO IJHG

— FDE4 FX56 FR78

— FJHS WER4 FE56

— FV78 UJNH BW45

— F678 IKJH BGFD

— FWE4 FZ56 78IJ

— FBVD SWE3 FS45

— FR56 UJSE RTYU

— F1KJ NBVD SE45

— FYYH SQ34 5TYH

— FDFG H1ML O9UY

— FH6R EWER TYHB

— FVSA QWER TYUJ

— FEVC SWER TYUI

— FMNB VCDS WERT

To redeem these codes, you can simply head over to the official redemption website. Login with your social media ID or Apple ID and copy and paste one of the codes in the given space. Once the process is followed, click on confirm option displayed on the screen.

It should be noted that guest users will not be able to use these codes. Secondly, rewards will be reflected in the in-game mail within 24 hours and not instantly. So, you will need to have some patience to get access to the free wins.