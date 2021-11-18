Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 18: How to win diamonds, emotes, skins for free

Garena Free Fire redeem codes today November 18: The adventure-driven battle royale game is among the top charted titles in the BR community. Much like any other BR title, the players are dropped on an island where they need to strategize, be it collecting weapons, killing opponents, and surviving till the last breath. Also Read - Free Fire working redeem code for today: Get free M1014 – Demolitionist gun skin
The game is popular not just for simple gameplay mechanics, but the frequent events and rewards that the developers provide gamers. While most of the in-game items need to spend the expensive diamonds or in-game currency. One can try for the alternate method, redeem codes that Garena releases periodically. We have compiled the list of the latest working codes that one can use in the Free Fire redemption site and earn rewards ranging from character skins, emotes, to loot crates. First-time users who aren’t aware of how to redeem codes via the redemption site, we have provided a simple guide on how to activate codes. Also Read - Free Fire codes today, November 16: How to get Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle
Free Fire redeem codes today, November 18: How to win diamonds, gun skins, royale vouchers for free
FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server): Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate Also Read - Free Fire codes, rewards today: How to redeem codes, get latest rewards
PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe): 10x Creator Box
M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
FF101N59GPA5: Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
X99TK56XDJ4X (Indian Server): Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.
Additional redeem codes:
QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E
GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X
487P-8ZVG-ZGEA
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
HXVD-EU6E-PW5X
FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
5G9G-CY97-UUD4
FF7WSM0CN44Z
FFA9UVHX4H7D
FFA0ES11YL2D
FFX60C2IIVYU
JIMYLVT46V2Z
8JKNXUB96C9P
8FEUQJXPDKA7
MV9CQ27LQJOL
FXCVBNMKDSXC
F0KMJNBVCXSD
FF22NYW94A00
FFTQT5IRMCNX
3OVTN5443GFQ
WHYGN3J29VZU
ID9S3QJKAFHX
FF5XZSZM6LEF
FFXVGG8NU4YB
FFE4E0DIKX2D
ERTYHJNBVCDS
F9IUJHGVCDSE
F7UIJHBGFDFR
Indian server
PUSR0KI57R77
QNUH4C1G5QBQ
ZFUJWLLPG4P4
MX20UBTUSJKA
UNGQ36T7BHZJ
E71XWBFU6RO7
9SR8E1WJEHF6
How to activate redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards
-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website on your device.
-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)
-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up in your account, once they are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.