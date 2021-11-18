comscore Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 18: How to win diamonds, emotes, skins for free
Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 18: How to win diamonds, emotes, skins for free

Here's how to win Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate, Creator Box, Diamonds, other latest rewards for free today.

Free Fire Grenades Tips and Tricks

Image: Free Fire

Garena Free Fire redeem codes today November 18: The adventure-driven battle royale game is among the top charted titles in the BR community. Much like any other BR title, the players are dropped on an island where they need to strategize, be it collecting weapons, killing opponents, and surviving till the last breath. Also Read - Free Fire working redeem code for today: Get free M1014 – Demolitionist gun skin

The game is popular not just for simple gameplay mechanics, but the frequent events and rewards that the developers provide gamers. While most of the in-game items need to spend the expensive diamonds or in-game currency. One can try for the alternate method, redeem codes that Garena releases periodically. We have compiled the list of the latest working codes that one can use in the Free Fire redemption site and earn rewards ranging from character skins, emotes, to loot crates. First-time users who aren’t aware of how to redeem codes via the redemption site, we have provided a simple guide on how to activate codes. Also Read - Free Fire codes today, November 16: How to get Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

Free Fire redeem codes today, November 18: How to win diamonds, gun skins, royale vouchers for free

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server): Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate Also Read - Free Fire codes, rewards today: How to redeem codes, get latest rewards

PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe): 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5: Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X (Indian Server): Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

Additional redeem codes:

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FFTQT5IRMCNX

3OVTN5443GFQ

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

Indian server

PUSR0KI57R77

QNUH4C1G5QBQ

ZFUJWLLPG4P4

MX20UBTUSJKA

UNGQ36T7BHZJ

E71XWBFU6RO7

9SR8E1WJEHF6

How to activate redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards

-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website on your device.

-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)

-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up in your account, once they are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

  Published Date: November 18, 2021 1:45 PM IST

