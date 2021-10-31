Free Fire Diwali 2021 events kicked off on October 25 and the ongoing events are bringing a set of exclusive rewards for gamers. From new weapons, skins, loot crates, royale vouchers, etc. The Diwali-themed items can be earned by participating in the missions. Also Read - How to get Black Rose Rocker bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun skin for free in Free Fire

Alternately one can opt for redeem codes to win in-game cosmetics for free with otherwise require to shell out in-game currency. Here are all the details on how to obtain the legendary gun skins, masks, loot crates, and new weapons in Free Fire for free.

Free Fire redeem codes today, October 31: How to get weapon loot crate, masks, incubator voucher for free

YXPZ7FSHJMDX (Europe): 1x Incubator Voucher Also Read - Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 tournament starts on Oct 30, offers daily prize pool of 1,00,000 diamonds

93Z3QZ4RE52H: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FFESP5M4QWCH (Indonesia): 1x Pharaoh Weapon Loot Crate and Paleolithic Mask

Additional redeem codes (via NPSC):

MM5ODCEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

FH9RGQVXDV: Winter-lands Weapon Loot Crate

MSJX8VM295: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

N3CU6UP95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

GH3ZKCFA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot

HEJT6AYNXU (Europe): 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

87JR8KM5WK6Z: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate and more

MCUISX5B7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FTMKYOPEX657 (NA, US, or SAC server): 1x Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

W4GPFVKVGR2C (NA, US, and SAC): Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate

FFESP5NHVBN (Indonesia): Titanium Weapon Loot Crate

5ZMYYMH5P6YP (NA, SAC, and US servers): 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate

MCPB KGBHGRYU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate

76AVUN8V45TF (Europe): 1x Incubator Voucher

MCPB3FMJZQD (Singapore): 2x Winter-lands Weapon Loot Crate

NKSC7G8CNJ5 (NA/US/SAC): Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

FF1BG5A89WNF (Indonesia): Psycho Maniac (Head) and Halloween Triple Loot Crate

FFX6BG2IIVYU Arctic blue

FFXVGBGTU4YB: Custom Room

FFA078Y1YL2D: Poker MP40

FF5XZBHGT6LEF: Titan Scar

FFTQTBVFRMCNX: Bunny MP40

FFA9VGR4X4H7D: M1887 Punch Man

FF7WNB4CN44Z: M1887 Winter Land

QJ97M2HMJ6ED5 (European server): 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x SCAR-Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate

MCPGWKYD86 (Singapore Server): 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

7TQ4BGT5NHTMP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate (MP5, Plasma)

MCBNBGTBQT43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate (UMP, FAMAS)

8F35TYUNTLWBZ: Violet Parkour Bundle

Y6ABGR7KUD1N: Netherworld Troop’s Blade

DDNHTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

FFO09BGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

FBT0YUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

B098QWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAOOOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88HY16UB: Free dj alok character

ADERT8BJUYPOU: Outfit

BHPOU8161HDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

MHOPTRZACD: Paloma Character

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

FF10JA1YZNYN (Indonesian server): New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

FF10KB849VXB (Indonesian server): Santa Militia (Head) and Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate

FFSHOPEE7BX2 (Indonesian server): Wasteland Vault Backpack

FF9MPGS385PS (Indonesian server): Annihilator (Mask) and Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

FF9MJ31CXKRG (Indonesian server): Manly Cologne grenade and Shoot Dance emote

FFMNHY6VHCLSK: Fight or Flight Loot Box

FFMC4YD3A: 4x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCNU76WUG6: Black Dragon backpack

Q67D3BGRH9RW: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Players should keep in note that the redeem codes can be activated from a guest account, and are only applicable on specified servers. Players from other regions will get an error message if they try to redeem the above-mentioned codes.

Free Fire rewards today (Indian server): How to get legendary gun skins, party animal gun box, weapon loot crates, for free

As mentioned earlier, Diwali events are firing up in Garena’s BR game. The rewards and events hosted specially on the Indian server will be active till November 11. Diwali Hampers event is currently live and bring for players AWM – Lucky Koi (7d), Party Animal Gun Box, Death Incoming Parachute, Bunny Frenzy Parachute, Street Dominance Parachute, Time Travellers Thompson Crate, The Executioner KAR98K Crate, and many more exciting rewards. One can also grab Desi Gangster Bundle by taking part in the Rang De Rangoli event. Meanwhile, top-up events are offering 3x AC80 – Fury Tribe Weapon Loot Crate and Gloo Wall – Stick No Bills which can be claimed on the purchase of 100 and 300 diamonds respectively.