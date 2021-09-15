Free Fire redeem codes September 15: List of active codes to get free in-game items, how to redeem

Garena Free Fire has managed to take up the mantle of the most popular mobile battle royale games in India since the ban on PUBG Mobile. Since then, PUBG Mobile has returned to India in the avatar of Battlegrounds Mobile India, however, Free Fire has managed to maintain the top spot. The game just like any other battle royale genre game requires players to duke it out on a battlefield to achieve the spot of the last person standing. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 14: Get free in-game items in a few simple steps

Free Fire has a free to play model, but requires players to purchase diamonds to purchase skins and cosmetics for your character, guns and more. However, there is a way to get some exclusive content for free by using daily redeem codes released by Garena. Here we will be taking a look at the latest Free Fire redeem codes released by Garena for September 15.

Free Fire redeem codes for September 15

FKJH BNJK OPOL

FMKL POIU YTFD

JCDK CNJE 5RTR

FDRD SASE RTYH

FU816 OUYT RDVB

FHBV CDFQ WERT

FMKI 88YT GFD8

KLLP DJHD DBJD

EDXX DSZS SDFG

HDFH DNBH NDJL

VFGV JMCK DMHN

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

ERTY HJNB VCDS

F10IU JHGV CDSE

F7UI JHBG FDFR

FXCV BNMK DSXC

F0KM JNBV CXSD

Note: All of the listed Free Fire redeem codes will stop working once the maximum number of redemptions has been reached. This is why we recommend that you redeem these quickly.

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards: