Free Fire redeem codes September 15: List of active codes to get free in-game items, how to redeem

Garena Free Fire has managed to take up the mantle of the most popular mobile battle royale games in India since the ban on PUBG Mobile. Since then, PUBG Mobile has returned to India in the avatar of Battlegrounds Mobile India, however, Free Fire has managed to maintain the top spot. The game just like any other battle royale genre game requires players to duke it out on a battlefield to achieve the spot of the last person standing. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 14: Get free in-game items in a few simple steps
Free Fire has a free to play model, but requires players to purchase diamonds to purchase skins and cosmetics for your character, guns and more. However, there is a way to get some exclusive content for free by using daily redeem codes released by Garena. Here we will be taking a look at the latest Free Fire redeem codes released by Garena for September 15. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for today: Full list of active codes, rewards, diamonds, and more
Free Fire redeem codes for September 15
- FKJH BNJK OPOL
- FMKL POIU YTFD
- JCDK CNJE 5RTR
- FDRD SASE RTYH
- FU816 OUYT RDVB
- FHBV CDFQ WERT
- FMKI 88YT GFD8
- KLLP DJHD DBJD
- EDXX DSZS SDFG
- HDFH DNBH NDJL
- VFGV JMCK DMHN
- NDJD FBGJ FJFK
- ERTY HJNB VCDS
- F10IU JHGV CDSE
- F7UI JHBG FDFR
- FXCV BNMK DSXC
- F0KM JNBV CXSD
Note: All of the listed Free Fire redeem codes will stop working once the maximum number of redemptions has been reached. This is why we recommend that you redeem these quickly. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 10: List of active codes, how to earn free rewards
How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards:
- Head over to the official Free Fire rewards redemption website.
- Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)
- Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.