Free Fire redeem codes for September 17: Active codes, latest rewards for the day

Free Fire redeem codes September 17: Free Fire the adventure-driven BR title is popular among players, and is one of the highly-rated games on the Play Store. The game’s freshly brewed content, frequent events, in-game rewards manage to pull players. But while most skins and cosmetic changes cost Diamonds aka in-game currency, however, one can get some exclusive content for free by using redeem codes released by the developers almost every day. We have compiled Free Fire active codes for the day that you can redeem online and obtain special items for free. Also Read - Free Fire Max launch in October: Better graphics, minimum requirements, Firelink technology and more

Free Fire redeem codes September 17: How to get diamonds, weapon loot crate, other rewards for free

XA3XES00KA0Y

2JIB827C84TG

RXD9I0X4J3LM

1ZKU4UXQ12VY

OWEHIVL496JT

FISZWZBST03B

4SOIHXDW776C

Q2H319K2BA1D

P87QISZSPSJ4

W5SAQBD34EDQ

XMX6BQ44MVDH

6XQGHYRW3BRZ

XNB7IFH0J2B7

7AWZVQA4OJT2

X9MCYG34APUC

9328DGY3STGT

ENHKQTVUJS4G

K2BHD8IT3TND

N76MUWJ7MEC0

H0O1FA5E2J85

TFC6EUTL9QF9

T42R3MVCC636

GOOF39NUJOPV

5B9LU6VC696M

JBEZI0AH8IF8

V8W6X18OB9ZZ

6RCFVRY4R8GN

I73FXIVNDRXY

1UL6FEAQZX15

OWM93NHCJ31Z

EMUWMDNT9D9Q

OFWLIKCCGQK2

71P0II0RMK8I

ZQMDXLUAQXST

S6EATTE8RW9Z

0TANC9CT3BWP

8N82WXXC1DUB

LU3J8PYGHO1X

KNKOUY3P90MT

VFVQU96Y7IQ7

CUC4BIJF28OP

MNLUKQU0FDMY

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards

-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website on your device or simply click on this link.

-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)

-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

-Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.