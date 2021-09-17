Free Fire redeem codes for September 17: Active codes, latest rewards for the day

Free Fire redeem codes September 17: Free Fire the adventure-driven BR title is popular among players, and is one of the highly-rated games on the Play Store. The game’s freshly brewed content, frequent events, in-game rewards manage to pull players. But while most skins and cosmetic changes cost Diamonds aka in-game currency, however, one can get some exclusive content for free by using redeem codes released by the developers almost every day. We have compiled Free Fire active codes for the day that you can redeem online and obtain special items for free. Also Read - Free Fire Max launch in October: Better graphics, minimum requirements, Firelink technology and more
Free Fire redeem codes September 17: How to get diamonds, weapon loot crate, other rewards for free
XA3XES00KA0Y
2JIB827C84TG
RXD9I0X4J3LM
1ZKU4UXQ12VY
OWEHIVL496JT
FISZWZBST03B
4SOIHXDW776C
Q2H319K2BA1D
P87QISZSPSJ4
W5SAQBD34EDQ
XMX6BQ44MVDH
6XQGHYRW3BRZ
XNB7IFH0J2B7
7AWZVQA4OJT2
X9MCYG34APUC
9328DGY3STGT
ENHKQTVUJS4G
K2BHD8IT3TND
N76MUWJ7MEC0
H0O1FA5E2J85
TFC6EUTL9QF9
T42R3MVCC636
GOOF39NUJOPV
5B9LU6VC696M
JBEZI0AH8IF8
V8W6X18OB9ZZ
6RCFVRY4R8GN
I73FXIVNDRXY
1UL6FEAQZX15
OWM93NHCJ31Z
EMUWMDNT9D9Q
OFWLIKCCGQK2
71P0II0RMK8I
ZQMDXLUAQXST
S6EATTE8RW9Z
0TANC9CT3BWP
8N82WXXC1DUB
LU3J8PYGHO1X
KNKOUY3P90MT
VFVQU96Y7IQ7
CUC4BIJF28OP
MNLUKQU0FDMY
How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards
-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website on your device or simply click on this link.
-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)
-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
-Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.