Free Fire redeem codes for September 2: How to get weapon loot crate, diamonds, gun skins for free

Free Fire redeem codes September 2: Free Fire, the adventure-driven battle royale game is popular among players, courtesy of frequent events and in-game rewards.
While most of the in-game items require spending diamonds the in-game currency, gamers can use redeem code as an alternate way to grab gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers, etc. Garena periodically releases redeem codes, and in case you are looking for active codes, we have listed the Free Fire redeem codes for September 2.
Free Fire redeem codes on September 2: How to get diamond royale voucher, Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate, cupid star for free
FFBCAC836MAC- Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
FFICDCTSL5FT- Diamond Royale Voucher
FF22 NYW9 4A00- Cupid Scar
FF5X ZSZM 6LEF- Titan Scar
FFTQ T5IR MCNX- Bunny MP40
FF7W SM0C N44Z- M1887 WinterLand
FFA9 UVHX 4H7D- M1887 Punch Man
FFE4 E0DI KX2D- Gloo wall skin
3IBBMSL7AK8G- The Age of Gold Bundle (7d)
FFPLNZUWMALS- Bonus 50 Points power–up
SARG886AV5GR- Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle
FFBCT7P7N2P2- Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLPQXXENMS- Bonus 50 points power up
FFBCLY4LNC4B- Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
XUW3FNK7AV8N- 2x Custom Room Cards
FFBCJVGJJ6VP- Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
R9UVPEYJOXZX- 3x Weapon Royale Voucher
Additional redeem codes
SJ2V RWXT A2HG
FF9M PGS3 85PS
FF9M J31C XKRG
Z63G WUBM E7GH
LH3D HG87 XU5U
Free Fire redeem codes, September 2: How to activate codes and earn rewards
Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.
Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.
Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.
Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.