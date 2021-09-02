Free Fire redeem codes for September 2: How to get weapon loot crate, diamonds, gun skins for free

Free Fire redeem codes September 2: Free Fire, the adventure-driven battle royale game is popular among players, courtesy of frequent events and in-game rewards. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 1: How to win M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate, diamonds for free

While most of the in-game items require spending diamonds the in-game currency, gamers can use redeem code as an alternate way to grab gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers, etc. Garena periodically releases redeem codes, and in case you are looking for active codes, we have listed the Free Fire redeem codes for September 2. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 30th August: Check full list of redeem codes to claim free rewards

Free Fire redeem codes on September 2: How to get diamond royale voucher, Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate, cupid star for free

FFBCAC836MAC- Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate Also Read - Free Fire Max pre-registrations live in India: How to pre-register, in-game rewards and more

FFICDCTSL5FT- Diamond Royale Voucher

FF22 NYW9 4A00- Cupid Scar

FF5X ZSZM 6LEF- Titan Scar

FFTQ T5IR MCNX- Bunny MP40

FF7W SM0C N44Z- M1887 WinterLand

FFA9 UVHX 4H7D- M1887 Punch Man

FFE4 E0DI KX2D- Gloo wall skin

3IBBMSL7AK8G- The Age of Gold Bundle (7d)

FFPLNZUWMALS- Bonus 50 Points power–up

SARG886AV5GR- Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

FFBCT7P7N2P2- Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLPQXXENMS- Bonus 50 points power up

FFBCLY4LNC4B- Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

XUW3FNK7AV8N- 2x Custom Room Cards

FFBCJVGJJ6VP- Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

R9UVPEYJOXZX- 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

Additional redeem codes

SJ2V RWXT A2HG

FF9M PGS3 85PS

FF9M J31C XKRG

Z63G WUBM E7GH

LH3D HG87 XU5U

Free Fire redeem codes, September 2: How to activate codes and earn rewards

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.