Garena releases Free Fire redeem codes on a regular basis. Free Fire allows players to upgrade to new characters, get diamonds, and more to move to the next level. However, to get these players will need to pay real money. To get diamonds, new characters, guns, skins, and more for free, try out redeem codes that the game developer releases every day. Also Read - Redeem Codes (active) for Free Fire today: Free diamonds, Elite Pass, free top up, DJ Alok character, more

Today, Free Fire redeem codes provide you with the chance to win free diamonds, Paloma character, titian mark gun skins, Elite Pass and free top-up, free DJ Alok character, and much more. The redeem codes are also offering free pet, Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate, Diamond Royale Voucher, Outfit, and more. Also Read - Top 5 Free Fire rare bundles in October 2021

Check out the list of active or working Free Fire redeem codes for today, October 4. Also Read - Free Fire active codes today, 2nd October: Latest redeem codes, how to claim free rewards

Free Fire redeem codes for today

DDFRTY1616POUYT- Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH – Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB – free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW – Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit

Once you claim one of these active redeem codes, it will take around 24 hours for these rewards to show up on your in-game mail.

How to claim rewards

To claim the redeem codes, you can simply head over to the Free Fire redemption website, enter the code in the provided space, and claim it. Notably, to win rewards you will need to log in with your social media handle or Apple ID. Guests will not be able to get free diamonds, Paloma character, titian mark gun skins, Elite Pass and free top-up, free DJ Alok character, among others.