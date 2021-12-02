comscore Free Fire redeem codes today 2 December: How to get diamond codes, loot crates, and more
Free Fire redeem codes today 2 December: How to get diamond codes, loot crates, and more

Free Fire new list of redeem codes for the day, simple tricks to win weapon loot crate, custom room card, gun skins, and other items for free.

MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

Image Credit: Free Fire

Garena Free Fire redeem codes December 2: Free Fire includes a host of in-game items like gun skins, pets, emotes, and loot crates, that can be used to improve the gameplay in the BR title. However, most of these items come with an expensive price tag which might not be a feasible option for players. Redeem codes come in handy in this regard and let players obtain items as free rewards. But finding the redeem codes can be a tedious task. To save your time, we have compiled active Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 2 that you can use and activate in the redemption site and obtain the latest items for the day. Also Read - Free Fire OB31 update: Top 5 features that gamers will like

Free Fire redeem codes for December 2: New list of codes to get latest rewards for free today

Indian server- Also Read - Free Fire OB31 update: Release date, maintenance start and end time, download link for Android and iOS

FF10GCGXRNHY: Wasteland Surfboard and Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate Also Read - Google Play Best of 2021: BGMI, Free Fire Max are among the best Android games of this year

FFICJGW9NKYT: Pickup Truck – Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card and Mag-7 Executioner, FFIC Gold Token

X99TK56XDJ4X: M14 Killspark Shinobi gun skin, 3x Diamond Royale Voucher (Validity 30 November), and Black Rose Rocker Bundle

Singapore server-

XLMMVSBNV6YC: 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

ZRJAPH294KV5: Priestess’ Fox Surfboard

PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot CrateFKJH BNJK OPOL

Additional redeem codes

FMKL POIU YTFD

JCDK CNJE 5RTR

FDRD SASE RTYH

FU816 OUYT RDVB

FHBV CDFQ WERT

FMKI 88YT GFD8

KLLP DJHD DBJD

EDXX DSZS SDFG

HDFH DNBH NDJL

VFGV JMCK DMHN

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

ERTY HJNB VCDS

F10IU JHGV CDSE

F7UI JHBG FDFR

FXCV BNMK DSXC

F0KM JNBV CXSD

Free Fire active redeem codes December 2: Steps to redeem codes and get rewards for free

– Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

– Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

– To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

– Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

– A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

– Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

Best Sellers