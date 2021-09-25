Free Fire redeem codes 25 September: Free Fire, the popular adventure-driven BR title has over millions of players. The Garena-designed BR game even managed to achieve the 1 billion milestone on Google Play Store. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 24: Active codes, latest free rewards for today

Free Fire popularity attributes to the fact that the game brings new content every now and then, and exciting rewards for its players. Redeem code is another reason that keeps players stick to the game. These 12-digit unique codes are released periodically and can be activated via the redemption site to get premium in-game rewards. That said, we have listed the active codes in Free Fire for today that can be used in the game's redeem code website to earn free rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes 25 September: How to win Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate, Megalodon Alpha Token Box, other rewards for free

X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot

N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

WXA8-YWP7-VJZZ: Megalodon Alpha Token Box

XGQJ-G8RJ-783B: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

9M4Q-2KBV-9MQM: 1x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

4MZJ-669A-XEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

BQ36-7997-2QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault

MCPG-SP5K-KUZR: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

EV4S-2C7M-MA52: 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

WDYM-TRUW-FU34: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher

Additional working redeem codes

F6YH FDDF RGHJ

KLP0 FRT4 WSXC

VBNJ KJHG FDSX

ZAQW ERTG HJKI

UYTR DSXC VBNM

KIUY TREW ASDC

XSDC FVGH JKLO

IUYT RFDE SXDC

FVGB NMKL GFDX

FVBN JUYT REWA

VBNJ UYTR DXXS

AQWE RTYU IKNB

VFGV JMCK DMHN

ERTY HJNB VCDS

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

F7UI JHBG FDFR

TJ57 OSSD N5AP

W0JJ AFV3 TU5E

FFA9 UVHX 4H7D

FFA0 ES11 YL2D

FFX6 0C2I IVYU

FFXV GG8N U4YB

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 25 September: How to redeem items for free

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.