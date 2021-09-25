Free Fire redeem codes 25 September: Free Fire, the popular adventure-driven BR title has over millions of players. The Garena-designed BR game even managed to achieve the 1 billion milestone on Google Play Store. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 24: Active codes, latest free rewards for today
Free Fire popularity attributes to the fact that the game brings new content every now and then, and exciting rewards for its players. Redeem code is another reason that keeps players stick to the game. These 12-digit unique codes are released periodically and can be activated via the redemption site to get premium in-game rewards. That said, we have listed the active codes in Free Fire for today that can be used in the game's redeem code website to earn free rewards.
Free Fire redeem codes 25 September: How to win Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate, Megalodon Alpha Token Box, other rewards for free
X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate Also Read - Free Fire Moco Rebirth Event: How to get Moco accessories for free
GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
WXA8-YWP7-VJZZ: Megalodon Alpha Token Box
XGQJ-G8RJ-783B: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
9M4Q-2KBV-9MQM: 1x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
4MZJ-669A-XEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
BQ36-7997-2QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault
MCPG-SP5K-KUZR: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
EV4S-2C7M-MA52: 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
WDYM-TRUW-FU34: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher
Additional working redeem codes
F6YH FDDF RGHJ
KLP0 FRT4 WSXC
VBNJ KJHG FDSX
ZAQW ERTG HJKI
UYTR DSXC VBNM
KIUY TREW ASDC
XSDC FVGH JKLO
IUYT RFDE SXDC
FVGB NMKL GFDX
FVBN JUYT REWA
VBNJ UYTR DXXS
AQWE RTYU IKNB
VFGV JMCK DMHN
ERTY HJNB VCDS
NDJD FBGJ FJFK
F7UI JHBG FDFR
TJ57 OSSD N5AP
W0JJ AFV3 TU5E
FFA9 UVHX 4H7D
FFA0 ES11 YL2D
FFX6 0C2I IVYU
FFXV GG8N U4YB
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 25 September: How to redeem items for free
Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.
Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.
Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.
Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.