Free Fire redeem codes today, 6 December: Players can earn in-game gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers without spending diamonds aka Free Fire in-game currency, courtesy of the redeem codes that Garena releases periodically. However, they are time-stipulated and must be redeemed as soon as possible. In case you are unable to find the codes for today, we have got you covered. Below you will find the working codes that you can paste on the Free Fire redemption site and get respective rewards for free.

Free Fire redeem codes today: How to get free codes, earn rewards for free

Indian server-

TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: Free dj alok character

XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known

3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter

Additional redeem codes

FTRF VGCV 47YR

FHBW 9ISD JUNH

FV9I EDUJ HFBG

F456 YU1W EFGI

FR34 B9LS A7YT

FCBI GUYE RI23

FRK8 YR7F YA66

FGK8 IYG5 YH21

F76B 5TCG SU37

FNBF GRT5 4VBC

FG3E UIAK SJXC

FNBG FTR6 F478

F3UW JSHD GRT4

F783 IWK3 FTUH

Free Fire: How to activate codes and earn rewards

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.