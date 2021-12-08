Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire has a rating of 4.2 on the Google Play Store and has been downloaded by more than 5 million users. This game is played across the globe as well as in India. This is why the company issues some redeem codes every day to benefit its users. The company has also released some codes today, which will get you attractive rewards on redeeming. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes 7 December: How to get codes, earn latest rewards for free

Here is the list of Free fire codes for today, 8 December: How to get Age of Gold bundle, Titak mark gun skins, AUG cyber bounty hunter

Indian server

TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today, 6 December 2021: How to find codes, get free rewards

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter Also Read - Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 5: How to avail skins, characters, diamonds more

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: Free DJ Alok character

XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known

3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter



Additional redeem codes

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.

DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher

MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit

UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

Free Fire: How to redeem codes, and avail rewards online