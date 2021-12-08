Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire has a rating of 4.2 on the Google Play Store and has been downloaded by more than 5 million users. This game is played across the globe as well as in India. This is why the company issues some redeem codes every day to benefit its users. The company has also released some codes today, which will get you attractive rewards on redeeming. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes 7 December: How to get codes, earn latest rewards for free
Here is the list of Free fire codes for today, 8 December: How to get Age of Gold bundle, Titak mark gun skins, AUG cyber bounty hunter
Indian server
TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers
W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter
MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB: Free DJ Alok character
XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards
FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known
3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle
NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle
B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter
Additional redeem codes
FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.
DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds
FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher
MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB – free DJ Alok character
NHKJU88TREQW – Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character
BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit
UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box
M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.
Free Fire: How to redeem codes, and avail rewards online
- You need to visit Garena Free Fire’s redemption website to redeem codes. https://reward.ff.garena.com/en you can also visit this link.
- Then you need to log in with Facebook, Google+, Twitter, Apple Id, HUAWEI, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem code and paste it into the text box.
- Then you will get a dialog box for double-checking. In this, you have to tap on OK.
- After this, your redemption process will be completed.
- If this process cannot be completed for some reason, you will receive an email.
- If this does not happen, you will have to wait a minimum of 24 hours for your reward.