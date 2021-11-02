comscore Free Fire Redeem Codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Free Fire redeem codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more
News

Free Fire redeem codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more

Gaming

Garena release Free Fire rewards every single day and below is the list of working codes using which players can win exclusive rewards such as free diamonds royale vouchers, Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and more.

Free-fire-gun-skin

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in India and also worldwide. The BG game gained wide popularity in India soon after the Indian government banned in September 2020 over security concerns. Alongside Krafton’s PUBG MOBILE, the Indian government banned several other apps such as Camscanner, TikTok, among many others. Also Read - Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire

Free Fire is available for download on Google Play store as well as Apple App store for free. The game allows users to pay and upgrade to the next level. It also provides options to win free rewards using redeem codes. Also Read - Free Fire active codes today, November 1: How to win gun skins, weapons, emotes, diamonds for free

Garena release Free Fire rewards every single day and below is the list of working codes using which players can win exclusive rewards such as free diamonds royale vouchers, Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and more. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today: How to get legendary gun skins, diamonds, masks for free

Free Fire redeem code for Indian server

Code: X99TK56XDJ4X

Rewards: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, and M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin.

It must be noted that the aforementioned code is available only for Indian server. So, players with location outside India will not be able to use it and access these rewards.

Win New year weapon loot crate, new badge

  • 544ST94A5XH8: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
  • QWGQS8XN43R9: 20x Inferno Rage Badge

Other Free Fire redeem codes

  • FF5XZSZM6LEF
  • FFXVGG8NU4YB
  • FXCVBNMKDSXC
  • F0KMJNBVCXSD
  • FF22NYW94A00
  • FF7WSM0CN44Z
  • FFA9UVHX4H7D
  • FFA0ES11YL2D
  • FFX60C2IIVYU
  • WHYGN3J29VZU
  • ID9S3QJKAFHX
  • FFTQT5IRMCNX
  • FFE4E0DIKX2D
  • ERTYHJNBVCDS
  • F9IUJHGVCDSE
  • F7UIJHBGFDFR
  • JIMYLVT46V2Z
  • 8JKNXUB96C9P
  • 8FEUQJXPDKA7
  • MV9CQ27LQJOL
  • 3OVTN5443GFQ
  • PUSR0KI57R77
  • MX20UBTUSJKA
  • 9SR8E1WJEHF6
  • UNGQ36T7BHZJ
  • E71XWBFU6RO7
  • QNUH4C1G5QBQ
  • ZFUJWLLPG4P4

How to claim Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Head to the redemption website

Step 2: Login with your social media account such as Facebook, Google. Apple ID, among others

Step 3: Copy and paste the copy in the give space. Try out the Indian server code first.

Step 4: Click on confirm.

It should be noted that rewards will take 24 hours to be available in the in-game mail.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 2, 2021 12:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Free Fire Redeem Codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more
Gaming
Free Fire Redeem Codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more
Dhanteras 2021: What is digital gold and how to invest in it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Features

Dhanteras 2021: What is digital gold and how to invest in it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Buy digital gold this Dhanteras 2021 with these digital platforms: Paytm, Google Pay, more

Apps

Buy digital gold this Dhanteras 2021 with these digital platforms: Paytm, Google Pay, more

Redmi Note 11 likely to release as Redmi Note 11T 5G in India, but when is the launch?

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 likely to release as Redmi Note 11T 5G in India, but when is the launch?

How to send Happy Dhanteras GIFs and stickers on WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to send Happy Dhanteras GIFs and stickers on WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Free Fire Redeem Codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more

Dhanteras 2021: What is digital gold and how to invest in it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Redmi Note 11 likely to release as Redmi Note 11T 5G in India, but when is the launch?

How to send Happy Dhanteras GIFs and stickers on WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps

WhatsApp banned more than 2 million Indian accounts in September

Dhanteras 2021: What is digital gold and how to invest in it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Poco Smartphone Offers on FlipKart Big Diwali Sale 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Free Fire Redeem Codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more
Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire

Gaming

Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire
Free Fire active codes today, November 1: How to win gun skins, weapons, emotes, diamonds for free

Gaming

Free Fire active codes today, November 1: How to win gun skins, weapons, emotes, diamonds for free
Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today: How to get legendary gun skins, diamonds, masks for free

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today: How to get legendary gun skins, diamonds, masks for free
Free Fire rewards: Black Rose Rocker bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun skin for free

Gaming

Free Fire rewards: Black Rose Rocker bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun skin for free

हिंदी समाचार

BYD e6 MPV इलेक्ट्रिक कार हुई लॉन्च, सिंगल चार्ज में चलेगी 520 किलोमीटर

Free Fire Redeem Code 2 November: इंडियन सर्वर के लिए जारी हुए ये कोड, अभी रिडीम कर पाएं धांसू रिवॉर्ड

BGMI में एग्रेसिव प्लेयर्स करें इन 5 धांसू गन कॉम्बिनेशन का यूज, गेम जीतने में मिलेगी मदद

Free Fire diamonds टॉप-अप कर ऐसे खरीद सकते हैं Season 42 Elite Pass

Dhanteras Stickers 2021: इस तरह से भेज सकते हैं WhatsApp Sticker

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale

News

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale
JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India

Hands On

JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India
JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE

JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE
How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp without using any other phone

Features

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp without using any other phone

News

Free Fire Redeem Codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more
Gaming
Free Fire Redeem Codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more
Dhanteras 2021: What is digital gold and how to invest in it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Features

Dhanteras 2021: What is digital gold and how to invest in it via Google Pay, PhonePe
Redmi Note 11 likely to release as Redmi Note 11T 5G in India, but when is the launch?

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 likely to release as Redmi Note 11T 5G in India, but when is the launch?
How to send Happy Dhanteras GIFs and stickers on WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to send Happy Dhanteras GIFs and stickers on WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps
WhatsApp banned more than 2 million Indian accounts in September

News

WhatsApp banned more than 2 million Indian accounts in September

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers