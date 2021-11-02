Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in India and also worldwide. The BG game gained wide popularity in India soon after the Indian government banned in September 2020 over security concerns. Alongside Krafton’s PUBG MOBILE, the Indian government banned several other apps such as Camscanner, TikTok, among many others. Also Read - Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire
Free Fire is available for download on Google Play store as well as Apple App store for free. The game allows users to pay and upgrade to the next level. It also provides options to win free rewards using redeem codes. Also Read - Free Fire active codes today, November 1: How to win gun skins, weapons, emotes, diamonds for free
Garena release Free Fire rewards every single day and below is the list of working codes using which players can win exclusive rewards such as free diamonds royale vouchers, Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and more. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today: How to get legendary gun skins, diamonds, masks for free
Free Fire redeem code for Indian server
Code: X99TK56XDJ4X
Rewards: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, and M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin.
It must be noted that the aforementioned code is available only for Indian server. So, players with location outside India will not be able to use it and access these rewards.
Win New year weapon loot crate, new badge
- 544ST94A5XH8: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- QWGQS8XN43R9: 20x Inferno Rage Badge
Other Free Fire redeem codes
- FF5XZSZM6LEF
- FFXVGG8NU4YB
- FXCVBNMKDSXC
- F0KMJNBVCXSD
- FF22NYW94A00
- FF7WSM0CN44Z
- FFA9UVHX4H7D
- FFA0ES11YL2D
- FFX60C2IIVYU
- WHYGN3J29VZU
- ID9S3QJKAFHX
- FFTQT5IRMCNX
- FFE4E0DIKX2D
- ERTYHJNBVCDS
- F9IUJHGVCDSE
- F7UIJHBGFDFR
- JIMYLVT46V2Z
- 8JKNXUB96C9P
- 8FEUQJXPDKA7
- MV9CQ27LQJOL
- 3OVTN5443GFQ
- PUSR0KI57R77
- MX20UBTUSJKA
- 9SR8E1WJEHF6
- UNGQ36T7BHZJ
- E71XWBFU6RO7
- QNUH4C1G5QBQ
- ZFUJWLLPG4P4
How to claim Free Fire redeem codes
Step 1: Head to the redemption website
Step 2: Login with your social media account such as Facebook, Google. Apple ID, among others
Step 3: Copy and paste the copy in the give space. Try out the Indian server code first.
Step 4: Click on confirm.
It should be noted that rewards will take 24 hours to be available in the in-game mail.