Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in India and also worldwide. The BG game gained wide popularity in India soon after the Indian government banned in September 2020 over security concerns. Alongside Krafton’s PUBG MOBILE, the Indian government banned several other apps such as Camscanner, TikTok, among many others. Also Read - Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire

Free Fire is available for download on Google Play store as well as Apple App store for free. The game allows users to pay and upgrade to the next level. It also provides options to win free rewards using redeem codes. Also Read - Free Fire active codes today, November 1: How to win gun skins, weapons, emotes, diamonds for free

Garena release Free Fire rewards every single day and below is the list of working codes using which players can win exclusive rewards such as free diamonds royale vouchers, Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and more. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today: How to get legendary gun skins, diamonds, masks for free

Free Fire redeem code for Indian server

Code: X99TK56XDJ4X

Rewards: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, and M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin.

It must be noted that the aforementioned code is available only for Indian server. So, players with location outside India will not be able to use it and access these rewards.

Win New year weapon loot crate, new badge

544ST94A5XH8: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

QWGQS8XN43R9: 20x Inferno Rage Badge

Other Free Fire redeem codes

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

3OVTN5443GFQ

PUSR0KI57R77

MX20UBTUSJKA

9SR8E1WJEHF6

UNGQ36T7BHZJ

E71XWBFU6RO7

QNUH4C1G5QBQ

ZFUJWLLPG4P4

How to claim Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Head to the redemption website

Step 2: Login with your social media account such as Facebook, Google. Apple ID, among others

Step 3: Copy and paste the copy in the give space. Try out the Indian server code first.

Step 4: Click on confirm.

It should be noted that rewards will take 24 hours to be available in the in-game mail.