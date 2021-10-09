Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today, October 9: Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world. The mobile game gained wide popularity soon after the Indian government banned the popular PUBG Mobile game in the country over security issues. It is available for download on both the Google Play store as well as Apple App store. Also Read - Free Fire rewards today: How to win Phantom Predator gloo wall skin, Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate for free

Garena releases a new list of redeem codes every single day. Using these codes, players get a chance to avail free rewards including diamonds, new characters, pets, and more to players. Otherwise, the mobile game requires players to pay real money to get access to these new characters, pets, diamonds, among others.

Check out today's Free Fire redeem codes here. Ensure to use these codes as early as possible, since, once someone else uses these, you will not be able to access the rewards. Here's the full list.

Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today, October 9

X3B470VHKEJ8

76QXE5CD80JV

8R2Y3ZZYOTXG

8DBOPRUN196N

971AKVEAUUTD

YEJV5ZRHYBVK

6U34B46M1NRN

PUFHY7XH13QK

GBU6OAXORG9R

H0W65FLU3UL2

Y0CBK27E5YM6

IJC319O9R54B

65TU8WSG1W58

FFESPORTSBTR

How to claim Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Head over to the Free Fire redemption website

Step 2: Login with your social media account or Apple ID to avail free rewards. It must be noted that guest users are not eligible to use these redeem codes.

Step 3: Copy one of the redeem codes and paste it in the given space.

Step 4: Next click on the confirm option to get free rewards. It must be noted that different codes offer different rewards.

Once the redemption process is completed, the free rewards will be available in the in-mail section of the Free Fire app. It should be noted that it takes 24 hours for rewards to get credited to your account. So, wait for it.