Free Fire redeem codes today: Latest codes to win gun skins, diamonds in Free Fire

Free Fire redeem codes September 28: Free Fire the adventure-driven BR title is popular among players and is one of the highly-rated games on the Play Store. The game's freshly brewed content, frequent events, in-game rewards manage to pull players.
But while most skins and cosmetic changes cost Diamonds aka in-game currency, however, one can get some exclusive content for free by using redeem codes released by the developers almost every day. We have compiled Free Fire active codes for the day that you can redeem online and obtain special items for free.
Free Fire redeem codes September 28: How to get diamonds, weapon loot crate, other rewards for free
87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
WXA8-YWP7-VJZZ: Megalodon Alpha Token Box
XGQJ-G8RJ-783B: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
9M4Q-2KBV-9MQM: 1x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
4MZJ-669A-XEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
BQ36-7997-2QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault
MCPG-SP5K-KUZR: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
EV4S-2C7M-MA52: 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
WDYM-TRUW-FU34: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher
WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q: Fury Senior Bundle 30 days
5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate
Additional redeem codes
9C0E-4B1B-1IIG
O92D-XVFY-VN09
R9AU-3BHL-4XI9
ZDCW-61YR-UCYH
4XX7-DTOL-BXOH
7O0W-KWPT-C42W
0RI8-D35D-NFXV
XM5L-93V3-8NGX
732O-IF59-VMZ1
NV94-4T60-B9GK
How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards
-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website on your device or simply click on this link.
-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)
-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
-Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.