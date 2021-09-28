comscore Free Fire redeem codes today: Latest codes to win gun skins, diamonds in Free Fire
Free Fire redeem codes today: Latest codes to win gun skins, diamonds in Free Fire

New list of active codes for today, how to activate codes, win MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate, free diamonds, royale vouchers in Free Fire.

Free Fire redeem codes September 28: Free Fire the adventure-driven BR title is popular among players and is one of the highly-rated games on the Play Store. The game’s freshly brewed content, frequent events, in-game rewards manage to pull players. Also Read - Free Fire OB30 update release today: Maintenance timing, new features, how to download

But while most skins and cosmetic changes cost Diamonds aka in-game currency, however, one can get some exclusive content for free by using redeem codes released by the developers almost every day. We have compiled Free Fire active codes for the day that you can redeem online and obtain special items for free. Also Read - Free Fire Max vs Free Fire: 5 key differences we will see

Free Fire redeem codes September 28: How to get diamonds, weapon loot crate, other rewards for free

87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate Also Read - Free Fire Max release today: 5 things we know about the newer version of Free Fire

MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot

N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

WXA8-YWP7-VJZZ: Megalodon Alpha Token Box

XGQJ-G8RJ-783B: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

9M4Q-2KBV-9MQM: 1x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

4MZJ-669A-XEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

BQ36-7997-2QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault

MCPG-SP5K-KUZR: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

EV4S-2C7M-MA52: 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

WDYM-TRUW-FU34: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher

WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q: Fury Senior Bundle 30 days

5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate

Additional redeem codes

9C0E-4B1B-1IIG

O92D-XVFY-VN09

R9AU-3BHL-4XI9

ZDCW-61YR-UCYH

4XX7-DTOL-BXOH

7O0W-KWPT-C42W

0RI8-D35D-NFXV

XM5L-93V3-8NGX

732O-IF59-VMZ1

NV94-4T60-B9GK

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards

-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website on your device or simply click on this link.

-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)

-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

-Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 28, 2021 8:50 AM IST

