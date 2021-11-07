comscore Free Fire redeem codes today November 7: How to get free diamonds, M14 Killspark Shinobi gun skin, more
News

Free Fire redeem codes today offers free diamonds, M14 Killspark Shinobi gun skin, more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes today November 7, 2021 Latest Update: These Free Fire redeem codes bring various rewards but are available only for a limited time. So, you will need to be quick at redeeming these codes to earn free rewards.

Free-fire-gun-skin

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in India right now. The mobile game gained wide popularity soon after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile in the country last September. Also Read - Free Fire active codes, latest rewards today: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Bundle, Dreki pet, and more

Free Fire is available for download on Google Play store as well as Apple App store. The game gained such popularity that the developer releases another one dubbed Free Fire MAX with advanced features. Free Fire MAX is available for download on Google Play store and Apple App store. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more: Redeem quickly

Free Fire redeem codes

To upgrade to next levels, the Free Fire mobile game requires players to spend their hard-earned money. For players not willing to spend real money to get upgrades, diamonds, skins, guns and more, Garena releases redeem codes on a daily basis. Also Read - Free Fire rewards, codes today: How to get loot crates, skins, weapons, vouchers, and more

These redeem codes bring various rewards but are available only for a limited time. So, you will need to be quick at redeeming these codes to earn free rewards.

Free Fire Redeem Code for Indian server for today is X99TK56XDJ4X. This code offers rewards such as M14 Killspark Shinobi gun skin, 3x Diamond Royale Voucher (validity till November 30), and Black Rose Rocker Bundle.

List of other redeem codes

FMKI JNCX SDXZ

FQ23 EDCF GUJN

FGBN JKIU F87Y

FINB VCDX SIER

FVFD RT6Y 7U8I

FR54 KJNH GFRT

FG9O KJH0 OIJN

ZFUJ WLLP G4P4

MX20 UBTU SJKA

PUSR 0KI5 7R77

FE57 YGHJ IOKM

F2YT REDC VBHJ

FFVC DXSW ERFG

FYU6 T5RE DFGH

9SR8 E1WJ EHF6

UNGQ 36T7 BHZJ

QNUH 4C1G 5QBQ

FR56 7UIK JHGF

FSER 5T6Y 7U8I

FBNJ I87Y 6TGH

FJKI 8U7Y 6TRF

How to claim Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Head over to the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site

Step 2: Now login with your social media account such as Facebook, Google, Apple or any other.

Step 3: Copy and paste one of the codes. First try Indian server code mentioned above.

Step 4: Click on confirm option.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 7, 2021 11:48 AM IST

