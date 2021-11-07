Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in India right now. The mobile game gained wide popularity soon after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile in the country last September. Also Read - Free Fire active codes, latest rewards today: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Bundle, Dreki pet, and more
Free Fire is available for download on Google Play store as well as Apple App store. The game gained such popularity that the developer releases another one dubbed Free Fire MAX with advanced features. Free Fire MAX is available for download on Google Play store and Apple App store. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more: Redeem quickly
Free Fire redeem codes
To upgrade to next levels, the Free Fire mobile game requires players to spend their hard-earned money. For players not willing to spend real money to get upgrades, diamonds, skins, guns and more, Garena releases redeem codes on a daily basis. Also Read - Free Fire rewards, codes today: How to get loot crates, skins, weapons, vouchers, and more
These redeem codes bring various rewards but are available only for a limited time. So, you will need to be quick at redeeming these codes to earn free rewards.
Free Fire Redeem Code for Indian server for today is X99TK56XDJ4X. This code offers rewards such as M14 Killspark Shinobi gun skin, 3x Diamond Royale Voucher (validity till November 30), and Black Rose Rocker Bundle.
List of other redeem codes
FMKI JNCX SDXZ
FQ23 EDCF GUJN
FGBN JKIU F87Y
FINB VCDX SIER
FVFD RT6Y 7U8I
FR54 KJNH GFRT
FG9O KJH0 OIJN
ZFUJ WLLP G4P4
MX20 UBTU SJKA
PUSR 0KI5 7R77
FE57 YGHJ IOKM
F2YT REDC VBHJ
FFVC DXSW ERFG
FYU6 T5RE DFGH
9SR8 E1WJ EHF6
UNGQ 36T7 BHZJ
QNUH 4C1G 5QBQ
FR56 7UIK JHGF
FSER 5T6Y 7U8I
FBNJ I87Y 6TGH
FJKI 8U7Y 6TRF
How to claim Free Fire redeem codes
Step 1: Head over to the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site
Step 2: Now login with your social media account such as Facebook, Google, Apple or any other.
Step 3: Copy and paste one of the codes. First try Indian server code mentioned above.
Step 4: Click on confirm option.