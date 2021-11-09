Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today: Free Fire the adventure-driven BR title is popular among players and is one of the highly-rated games on the Play Store. The game’s freshly brewed content, frequent events, in-game rewards manage to pull players. Also Read - Free Fire codes, rewards today, November 8: How to get Inferno Rage Badge, gun skins, diamonds, and more

But while most skins and cosmetic changes cost Diamonds aka in-game currency, however, one can get some exclusive content for free by using redeem codes released by the developers almost every day. We have compiled Free Fire active codes for the day that you can redeem online and obtain special items for free.

Free Fire redeem codes, November 9: How to get diamonds, weapon loot crate, pets, other rewards for free

FF101N59GPA5: Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

Additional redeem codes

FXCV BICX SIED

FFGT YHJN JKI8

FR56 7UIK JHGF

FSER 5T6Y 7U8I

FBNJ I87Y 6TGH

FJKI 8U7Y 6TRF

F7YD TRFD IVBN

FIH8 FS76 F5TR

FBJK I9Z7 F65R

FFGB VIXS AI24

FMKI UY6T 5RED

FVBN JUYT GVF4

9SR8 E1WJ EHF6

UNGQ 36T7 BHZJ

FTRF VBHJ FI87

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards

-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website on your device.

-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)

-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

-Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up