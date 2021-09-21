Free Fire redeem codes for September 21: List of active codes, latest rewards

Free Fire redeem codes September 21: Redeem codes in Garena’s Free Fire BR game are one of the best perks to earn free items. Players can obtain in-game gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers without spending real cash for purchasing diamonds aka Free Fire in-game currency to grab those premium items. Also Read - How to get free emotes in Free Fire in simple steps
Garena releases these redeem codes almost every day, however, they are time-stipulated and must be redeemed as soon as possible. To that extent, we have listed the active redeem codes of Free Fire for today. Here's the list of Free Fire redeem codes for September 21.
Free Fire redeem codes, September 21: How to earn free rewards in Free Fire
SARG886AV5GR
FFBCT7P7N2P2
FFPLPQXXENMS
FFBCLY4LNC4B
XUW3FNK7AV8N
FFBCJVGJJ6VP
R9UVPEYJOXZX
FFBCLQ6S7W25
FMKI88YTGFD8
KLLPDJHDDBJD
EDXXDSZSSDFG
FKJHBNJKOPOL
FMKLPOIUYTFD
JCDKCNJE5RTR
FDRDSASERTYH
FU816OUYTRDVB
FHBVCDFQWERT
HDFHDNBHNDJL
VFGVJMCKDMHN
NDJDFBGJFJFK
ERTYHJNBVCDS
F10IUJHGVCDSE
F7UIJHBGFDFR
FXCVBNMKDSXC
F0KMJNBVCXSD
FFTILM659NZB
ESX24ADSGM4K
3IBBMSL7AK8G
FFPLNZUWMALS
Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to activate codes and earn rewards
Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.
Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.
Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.
Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.