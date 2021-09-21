Free Fire redeem codes for September 21: List of active codes, latest rewards

Free Fire redeem codes September 21: Redeem codes in Garena’s Free Fire BR game are one of the best perks to earn free items. Players can obtain in-game gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers without spending real cash for purchasing diamonds aka Free Fire in-game currency to grab those premium items. Also Read - How to get free emotes in Free Fire in simple steps

Garena releases these redeem codes almost every day, however, they are time-stipulated and must be redeemed as soon as possible. To that extent, we have listed the active redeem codes of Free Fire for today. Here’s the list of Free Fire redeem codes for September 21. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Cobra Ascension event: How to get legendary outfits, emotes, other rewards

Free Fire redeem codes, September 21: How to earn free rewards in Free Fire

SARG886AV5GR Also Read - Free Fire Max release date revealed: New Free Fire version available from later this month

FFBCT7P7N2P2

FFPLPQXXENMS

FFBCLY4LNC4B

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

R9UVPEYJOXZX

FFBCLQ6S7W25

FMKI88YTGFD8

KLLPDJHDDBJD

EDXXDSZSSDFG

FKJHBNJKOPOL

FMKLPOIUYTFD

JCDKCNJE5RTR

FDRDSASERTYH

FU816OUYTRDVB

FHBVCDFQWERT

HDFHDNBHNDJL

VFGVJMCKDMHN

NDJDFBGJFJFK

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F10IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FFTILM659NZB

ESX24ADSGM4K

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FFPLNZUWMALS

Additional redeem codes

F7UI JHBG FDFR

VFGV JMCK DMHN

ERTY HJNB VCDS

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

TJ57 OSSD N5AP

W0JJ AFV3 TU5E

8F3Q ZKNT LWBZ

MM5O DFFD CEEW

Y6AC LK7K UD1N

XLMM VSBN V6YC

VFGV JMCK DMHN

ERTY HJNB VCDS

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

F7UI JHBG FDFR

F10IU JHGV CDSE

TJ57 OSSD N5AP

W0JJ AFV3 TU5E

Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to activate codes and earn rewards

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.