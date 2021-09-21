comscore Free Fire redeem codes for September 21: List of active codes, latest rewards
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Free Fire redeem codes for September 21: List of active codes, latest rewards
News

Free Fire redeem codes for September 21: List of active codes, latest rewards

Gaming

Here is the full list of active codes on Free Fire for today, steps on how to redeem codes on the Free Fire redemption site, earn the latest rewards for free.

Free Fire

Free Fire redeem codes September 21: Redeem codes in Garena’s Free Fire BR game are one of the best perks to earn free items. Players can obtain in-game gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers without spending real cash for purchasing diamonds aka Free Fire in-game currency to grab those premium items. Also Read - How to get free emotes in Free Fire in simple steps

Garena releases these redeem codes almost every day, however, they are time-stipulated and must be redeemed as soon as possible. To that extent, we have listed the active redeem codes of Free Fire for today. Here’s the list of Free Fire redeem codes for September 21. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Cobra Ascension event: How to get legendary outfits, emotes, other rewards

Free Fire redeem codes, September 21: How to earn free rewards in Free Fire

SARG886AV5GR Also Read - Free Fire Max release date revealed: New Free Fire version available from later this month

FFBCT7P7N2P2

FFPLPQXXENMS

FFBCLY4LNC4B

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

R9UVPEYJOXZX

FFBCLQ6S7W25

FMKI88YTGFD8

KLLPDJHDDBJD

EDXXDSZSSDFG

FKJHBNJKOPOL

FMKLPOIUYTFD

JCDKCNJE5RTR

FDRDSASERTYH

FU816OUYTRDVB

FHBVCDFQWERT

HDFHDNBHNDJL

VFGVJMCKDMHN

NDJDFBGJFJFK

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F10IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FFTILM659NZB

ESX24ADSGM4K

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FFPLNZUWMALS

Additional redeem codes
F7UI JHBG FDFR

VFGV JMCK DMHN

ERTY HJNB VCDS

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

TJ57 OSSD N5AP

W0JJ AFV3 TU5E

8F3Q ZKNT LWBZ

MM5O DFFD CEEW

Y6AC LK7K UD1N

XLMM VSBN V6YC

VFGV JMCK DMHN

ERTY HJNB VCDS

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

F7UI JHBG FDFR

F10IU JHGV CDSE

TJ57 OSSD N5AP

W0JJ AFV3 TU5E

Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to activate codes and earn rewards

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 21, 2021 8:28 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Free Fire redeem codes for September 21: List of active codes, latest rewards
Gaming
Free Fire redeem codes for September 21: List of active codes, latest rewards
Best Vi plans with free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, data benefits, more

Telecom

Best Vi plans with free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, data benefits, more

Today s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more

News

Today s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more

Best budget gaming laptops to buy in India in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Best budget gaming laptops to buy in India in September 2021

Best budget gaming laptops to buy in India in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Best budget gaming laptops to buy in India in September 2021

iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 release in India today: How to download in simple steps

How To

iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 release in India today: How to download in simple steps

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Today s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more

iQOO Z5 India launch officially confirmed for next week: Check the date

WhatsApp multi-device support available for everyone: How to enable the setting

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max delivery date details: Bad news for iPhone buyers

iPhone 13 cashback: Vodafone-idea offers special offer on iPhone 13 pre-order via myvi.com

Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to launch later this month: Leaked renders, specifications and more

Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: Design, camera, colours, launch date, every rumour you need to know

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Related Topics

Related Stories

Free Fire redeem codes for September 21: List of active codes, latest rewards

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for September 21: List of active codes, latest rewards
How to get free emotes in Free Fire in simple steps

How To

How to get free emotes in Free Fire in simple steps
Garena Free Fire Cobra Ascension event: How to get legendary outfits, emotes, other rewards

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Cobra Ascension event: How to get legendary outfits, emotes, other rewards
Confirmed! Free Fire Max releasing in India on this date

Gaming

Confirmed! Free Fire Max releasing in India on this date
Free Fire active redeem codes today: Unlock diamond hack, royale vouchers, more rewards

Gaming

Free Fire active redeem codes today: Unlock diamond hack, royale vouchers, more rewards

हिंदी समाचार

Genshin Impact में जुड़ा नया Spectral Secrets इवेंट, दिलाएगा फ्री Primogems

फ्री फायर में आया एक्सक्लूसिव Cosmic Teleportia Bundle, फ्री में पाने के लिए करना होगा यह काम

Battlegrounds Mobile India की टॉप 5 रेयर गन स्किन्स, जिन्हें पाने के लिए बेलने पड़ते हैं पापड़

Aadhaar Card का नंबर नहीं है याद तो न हों परेशान, ऑनलाइन ऐसे लगाएं पता

Free Fire Max के फीचर्स का हुआ खुलासा, खत्म हो रहा है प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन का टाइम

Latest Videos

Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It

Features

Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It
Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It

Features

Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It
SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Features

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video
iPhone 12 Series Price Gets Discounted In India: Checkout New Prices

iPhone 12 Series Price Gets Discounted In India: Checkout New Prices

News

Today s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more
News
Today s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more
iQOO Z5 India launch officially confirmed for next week: Check the date

News

iQOO Z5 India launch officially confirmed for next week: Check the date
WhatsApp multi-device support available for everyone: How to enable the setting

News

WhatsApp multi-device support available for everyone: How to enable the setting
iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max delivery date details: Bad news for iPhone buyers

News

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max delivery date details: Bad news for iPhone buyers
iPhone 13 cashback: Vodafone-idea offers special offer on iPhone 13 pre-order via myvi.com

News

iPhone 13 cashback: Vodafone-idea offers special offer on iPhone 13 pre-order via myvi.com

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers