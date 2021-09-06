Free Fire redeem codes September 6: Garena’s BR game Free Fire has become one of the highly-rated titles on the Google Play Store following the PUBG Mobile ban. While the latter’s Indian avatar Battlegrounds Mobile India is gradually setting its foothold in the community again, Free Fire has managed to attract players with its in-game rewards, and regular events. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 5: Full list of active codes to claim latest rewards for free
The game has an element of customisation, which allows you to get skins and cosmetics for your character, guns, etc. While most in-game cosmetics will cost you Diamonds, you can get some exclusive content for free by using redeem codes released by Garena. We have listed Free Fire codes for September 6 and tips on how you can activate them to earn free rewards.
FFPL OWHA NSMA: Triple Captain power up
FFPL FMSJ DKEL: Triple Captain power-up
F2AY SAH5 CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
FFMC 5GZ8 S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
JX5N QCM7 U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
C23Q 2AGP 9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
SWER 5TYH BGVC – Phantom Bear Bundle
YXY3EGTLHGJX – Cupid Scar Skin (7d)
ERT5 6Y7U JHBVEGG – Hunter Loot Box
AWER TGHB VCSD – Free Diamonds Voucher
SERT 56YU JNHB – Head Hunting Parachute
SXE4 R5T6 YHBG – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
XSEU RTYH BVCX – Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
SDER T56Y UJNB – Shirou Free Fire Character
SDER TYHB GVCD – Animal Weapon Loot Crate
ID9S3QJKAFHX
JIMYLVT46V2Z
8JKNXUB96C9P
8FEUQJXPDKA7
MV9CQ27LQJOL
3OVTN5443GFQ
PUSR0KI57R77
FFXVGG8NU4YB
FFE4E0DIKX2D
ERTYHJNBVCDS
F9IUJHGVCDSE
F7UIJHBGFDFR
FXCVBNMKDSXC
F0KMJNBVCXSD
FF22NYW94A00
FF5XZSZM6LEF
FFTQT5IRMCNX
FF7WSM0CN44Z
FFA9UVHX4H7D
FFA0ES11YL2D
FFX60C2IIVYU
WHYGN3J29VZU
MX20UBTUSJKA
9SR8E1WJEHF6
UNGQ36T7BHZJ
E71XWBFU6RO7
QNUH4C1G5QBQ
ZFUJWLLPG4P4
How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards for free
-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website.
-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)
Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
-Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.