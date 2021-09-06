Free Fire redeem codes September 6: Garena’s BR game Free Fire has become one of the highly-rated titles on the Google Play Store following the PUBG Mobile ban. While the latter’s Indian avatar Battlegrounds Mobile India is gradually setting its foothold in the community again, Free Fire has managed to attract players with its in-game rewards, and regular events. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 5: Full list of active codes to claim latest rewards for free

The game has an element of customisation, which allows you to get skins and cosmetics for your character, guns, etc. While most in-game cosmetics will cost you Diamonds, you can get some exclusive content for free by using redeem codes released by Garena. We have listed Free Fire codes for September 6 and tips on how you can activate them to earn free rewards. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 3: How to win weapon royale voucher, diamonds for free

FFPL OWHA NSMA: Triple Captain power up Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 2: How to get weapon loot crate, diamonds, gun skins for free

FFPL FMSJ DKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AY SAH5 CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

FFMC 5GZ8 S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

JX5N QCM7 U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

C23Q 2AGP 9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

SWER 5TYH BGVC – Phantom Bear Bundle

YXY3EGTLHGJX – Cupid Scar Skin (7d)

ERT5 6Y7U JHBVEGG – Hunter Loot Box

AWER TGHB VCSD – Free Diamonds Voucher

SERT 56YU JNHB – Head Hunting Parachute

SXE4 R5T6 YHBG – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

XSEU RTYH BVCX – Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

SDER T56Y UJNB – Shirou Free Fire Character

SDER TYHB GVCD – Animal Weapon Loot Crate

Additional redeem codes

ID9S3QJKAFHX

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

3OVTN5443GFQ

PUSR0KI57R77

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

WHYGN3J29VZU

MX20UBTUSJKA

9SR8E1WJEHF6

UNGQ36T7BHZJ

E71XWBFU6RO7

QNUH4C1G5QBQ

ZFUJWLLPG4P4

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards for free

-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website.

-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)

Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

-Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.