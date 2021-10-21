comscore Free Fire rewards, codes today: How to get FAMAS Vampire Weapon Loot Crate, other rewards for free
Free Fire Diwali events bring a host of exclusive items, and offers, here's how you can grab exclusive in-game items for free.

Free Fire Indian server is currently hosting special Diwali and Venom crossover events. While in-game cosmetics require purchasing diamonds and spending them to get the items, these events that happen from time to time give players the opportunity to earn them for free. Redeem codes are another benefit to obtain free rewards in Free Fire. The FF X Venom event is giving away an exclusive themed bundle. Moreover, you can get a Sneaky Clown Weapon loot crate, free diamonds voucher, and a bunch of other in-game rewards via active codes. Here’s how you can get the exclusive items, and rewards in Free Fire today. Also Read - Free Fire Elite Pass Season 42 expected to release on November 1: Check details

Free Fire rewards today, October 21: How to get We are Venom Streetwear bundle, FAMAS – Vampire Weapon Loot Crate, other rewards for free

As mentioned earlier, Free Fire is currently hosting events to celebrate Diwali festivities, and is providing rewards for logging every day under “Claim Daily Rewards.” If you have logged in from the beginning of the event you will be rewarded the FAMAS – Vampire Weapon Loot Crate on Thursday, October 21. Also Read - Free Fire active codes today: How to win Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate, Venom set for free

To claim the exclusive We Are Venom Streetwear bundle, players just need to collect 15x Carnage tokens which can be redeemed in the Chaos Quest event to redeem the rare character bundle. Also Read - Garena Free Fire gets Squid Game inspired Red Light, Green Light mode: How to play

That aside, if you are looking for free diamond voucher or weapon loot crate in Free Fire, these redeem codes will help grab those without shelling out on that expensive in-game currency.

Free Fire active codes today: How to win diamond vouchers, exclusive weapon loot crates for free

SXE4 RLO6 YHBG- Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

XSEU RMKH BVCX- Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

SWER 6YYH BGVC- Phantom Bear Bundle

YXY3EGTLHHJX- Cupid Scar Skin (7d)

ERT5 6Y09 JHBV- EGG Hunter Loot Box

AWER TIOB VCSD- Free Diamonds Voucher

SERT 509U JNHB- Head Hunting Parachute

FFBCKOMPC3HZ- Justice Fighter/Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

9GJT66HNDCLN- Weapon Loot Crate

5G9LOY97UUD4- 1x Rebel Academy Weapon

GYXKT8U09BSF- Phantom Bear Bundle

  Published Date: October 21, 2021 1:38 PM IST

