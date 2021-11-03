Free Fire codes, rewards today: Redeem codes in Garena’s Free Fire BR game are one of the best perks to earn free items. Players can obtain in-game gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers without spending real cash for purchasing diamonds aka Free Fire in-game currency to grab those premium items. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more

Garena releases these redeem codes almost every day, however, they are time-stipulated and must be redeemed as soon as possible. To that extent, we have listed the active redeem codes of Free Fire for today. Here's the list of Free Fire redeem codes for September 21.

Free Fire redeem codes, November 3: How to earn free rewards in Free Fire

LH3DHG87XU5U, PACJJTUA29UU: Diamonds

FFMC6UR5ZNJQ: Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

XLMMVSBNV6YC: 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X (Indian Server): Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin, and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

Additional redeem codes

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

WHYGN3J29VZU

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FF7WSM0CN44Z

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

3OVTN5443GFQ

PUSR0KI57R77

MX20UBTUSJKA

9SR8E1WJEHF6

UNGQ36T7BHZJ

E71XWBFU6RO7

QNUH4C1G5QBQ

ZFUJWLLPG4P4

Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to activate codes and earn rewards

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.