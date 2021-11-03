Free Fire codes, rewards today: Redeem codes in Garena’s Free Fire BR game are one of the best perks to earn free items. Players can obtain in-game gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers without spending real cash for purchasing diamonds aka Free Fire in-game currency to grab those premium items. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more
Garena releases these redeem codes almost every day, however, they are time-stipulated and must be redeemed as soon as possible. To that extent, we have listed the active redeem codes of Free Fire for today. Here's the list of Free Fire redeem codes for September 21.
Free Fire redeem codes, November 3: How to earn free rewards in Free Fire
LH3DHG87XU5U, PACJJTUA29UU: Diamonds
FFMC6UR5ZNJQ: Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
XLMMVSBNV6YC: 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
X99TK56XDJ4X (Indian Server): Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin, and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
Additional redeem codes
FFA9UVHX4H7D
FFA0ES11YL2D
FFX60C2IIVYU
WHYGN3J29VZU
FF5XZSZM6LEF
FFXVGG8NU4YB
FXCVBNMKDSXC
F0KMJNBVCXSD
FF22NYW94A00
FF7WSM0CN44Z
ID9S3QJKAFHX
FFTQT5IRMCNX
FFE4E0DIKX2D
ERTYHJNBVCDS
F9IUJHGVCDSE
F7UIJHBGFDFR
JIMYLVT46V2Z
8JKNXUB96C9P
8FEUQJXPDKA7
MV9CQ27LQJOL
3OVTN5443GFQ
PUSR0KI57R77
MX20UBTUSJKA
9SR8E1WJEHF6
UNGQ36T7BHZJ
E71XWBFU6RO7
QNUH4C1G5QBQ
ZFUJWLLPG4P4
Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to activate codes and earn rewards
Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.
Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.
Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.
Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.