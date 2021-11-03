comscore Free Fire rewards, codes today: How to get loot crates, skins, weapons, vouchers, and more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Free Fire rewards, codes today: How to get loot crates, skins, weapons, vouchers, and more
News

Free Fire rewards, codes today: How to get loot crates, skins, weapons, vouchers, and more

Gaming

Here is a list of entire active codes in Free Fire and for the day that you can use to win exclusive in-game items.

Free Fire redeem codes November 3

Free Fire codes, rewards today: Redeem codes in Garena’s Free Fire BR game are one of the best perks to earn free items. Players can obtain in-game gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers without spending real cash for purchasing diamonds aka Free Fire in-game currency to grab those premium items. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more

Garena releases these redeem codes almost every day, however, they are time-stipulated and must be redeemed as soon as possible. To that extent, we have listed the active redeem codes of Free Fire for today. Here’s the list of Free Fire redeem codes for September 21. Also Read - Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire

Free Fire redeem codes, November 3: How to earn free rewards in Free Fire

LH3DHG87XU5U, PACJJTUA29UU: Diamonds Also Read - Free Fire active codes today, November 1: How to win gun skins, weapons, emotes, diamonds for free

FFMC6UR5ZNJQ: Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

XLMMVSBNV6YC: 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X (Indian Server): Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin, and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

Additional redeem codes

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

WHYGN3J29VZU

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FF7WSM0CN44Z

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

3OVTN5443GFQ

PUSR0KI57R77

MX20UBTUSJKA

9SR8E1WJEHF6

UNGQ36T7BHZJ

E71XWBFU6RO7

QNUH4C1G5QBQ

ZFUJWLLPG4P4

Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to activate codes and earn rewards

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 3, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 3, 2021 12:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Free Fire rewards, codes today: How to loot crates, skins, weapons, vouchers, and more
Gaming
Free Fire rewards, codes today: How to loot crates, skins, weapons, vouchers, and more
Microsoft wants to make your mundane morning Teams calls fun with Mesh

News

Microsoft wants to make your mundane morning Teams calls fun with Mesh

Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more

Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more

Happy Diwali 2021: Best 5 gadgets to gift this festive season

Photo Gallery

Happy Diwali 2021: Best 5 gadgets to gift this festive season

Happy Diwali 2021: Best 5 gadgets to gift this festive season, from smartphone to wireless earbuds

Photo Gallery

Happy Diwali 2021: Best 5 gadgets to gift this festive season, from smartphone to wireless earbuds

How to edit photos on WhatsApp Web: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to edit photos on WhatsApp Web: Follow these simple steps

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to deactivate Paytm postpaid account: Step-by-step guide

Microsoft wants to make your mundane morning Teams calls fun with Mesh

Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more

Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more

How to edit photos on WhatsApp Web: Follow these simple steps

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Poco Smartphone Offers on FlipKart Big Diwali Sale 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Free Fire rewards, codes today: How to loot crates, skins, weapons, vouchers, and more

Gaming

Free Fire rewards, codes today: How to loot crates, skins, weapons, vouchers, and more
Free Fire Redeem Codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more
Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire

Gaming

Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire
Free Fire active codes today, November 1: How to win gun skins, weapons, emotes, diamonds for free

Gaming

Free Fire active codes today, November 1: How to win gun skins, weapons, emotes, diamonds for free
Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today: How to get legendary gun skins, diamonds, masks for free

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today: How to get legendary gun skins, diamonds, masks for free

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Note 11 हुआ लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा के साथ मिलती है 5000mAh बैटरी

6000mAh बैटरी, 48MP कैमरे वाले तीन सस्ते स्मार्टफोन, 330 रुपये की शुरुआती EMI में लाएं घर

WhatsApp ने वेब वर्जन के लिए ऐड किए ये नए 3 फीचर्स, जानें अब मिलेंगी क्या-क्या सुविधाएं

वनप्लस से लेकर शाओमी तक इन स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड्स ने फाइल किया ट्रेडमार्क

POCO M4 Pro 5G की तस्वीर हुई लीक, मिलेगा Redmi Note 11 जैसा डिजाइन

Latest Videos

Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali

News

Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali
Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale

News

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale
JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India

Hands On

JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India
JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE

JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE

News

How to deactivate Paytm postpaid account: Step-by-step guide
How To
How to deactivate Paytm postpaid account: Step-by-step guide
Microsoft wants to make your mundane morning Teams calls fun with Mesh

News

Microsoft wants to make your mundane morning Teams calls fun with Mesh
Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more
Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more
How to edit photos on WhatsApp Web: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to edit photos on WhatsApp Web: Follow these simple steps

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers