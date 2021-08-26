Free Fire rewards for August 26- Free Fire Musical top-up 2 event went live on August 26. The latest event is a part of the Free Fire 4th anniversary celebration. The event will continue till September 1. Here’s everything to know about the new Free Fire event. Also Read - Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Open: 42 teams advance to Closed Qualifiers

Free Fire Musical Top-up 2 event- Rewards and other details

As mentioned earlier, the Free Fire Musical top-up 2 event began today and will run till September 1. As for the rewards, the Musical top-up 2 event bundles Thrash Goth Loot Box, Thrash Goth Gloo wall skin. Players will need a certain amount of diamonds to grab these rewards. Here are the details- Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for August 26: How to get permanent gun skins, diamonds for free

-Top up 100 diamonds to get Thrash Goth Loot Box

-Top up 500 diamonds to get Gloo Wall – Thrash Metallic Also Read - Free Fire Max pre-registrations likely from August 29: Everything you need to know

Free Fire Musical Top-up 2 event- How to get rewards

-Launch Free Fire on your device, the Musical top 2.0 banner will pop up on the screen.

-Tap on the banner and you will be navigated to the 4nniversary section of the game.

-In the Musical top-up 2 section, you will find the Thrash Goth loot box and Thrash Goth Gloo wall skin rewards.

-To get the Thrash Goth loot box for free you will have to top up with 100 in-game diamonds.

-As for the Thrash Goth Gloo wall, to win the skin for free you will require to top up with 500 in-game diamonds.

To grab these specific rewards, players will need to have an adequate amount of diamonds aka Free Fire in-game currency. While diamonds can alternately be purchased via Codashop and Games Kharido sites, both are under maintenance at the moment. So users will have to make an in-game diamonds purchase that starts at Rs 80 and goes all the way up to Rs 4,000 for 5,600 diamonds.

On a related note, Free Fire Max pre-registration for the Indian region is tipped to start on August 29. The new version is said to bring enhanced visual effects and animations, and special features like a 360 Degree Lobby and Craftland.