Free Fire rewards today: Free Fire, one of the most played BR games might soon have to face a tough battle as legendary title PUBG Mobile’s futuristic version PUBG New State just made its official debut today. While players were eagerly waiting to try the new game, Free Fire developers are putting best possible ways to keep its players engaged. Garena recently added the Purgatory map in Clash Squad mode, as per tradition the developers are periodically releasing codes and hosting events to shower free in-game rewards to players. Also Read - Forget PUBG New State, use these redeem codes to win free rewards on Free Fire today

That said, there are several events currently running on the Indian server. These events bundle an array of free in-game items from bundles, vouchers to custom room cards. Here’s how to grab them- Also Read - Working Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to claim rewards on redemption website

How to win Violet Threat Bundle, Phantom Predator backpack skin, MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate, and more for free

First up, to win Violet Threat Bundle and Phantom Predator backpack skin one will have to take part in New Map Challenge. As mentioned earlier, the new Purgatory Map has been added to Free Fire Clash Squad mode bringing along numerous events. As noted by Sportskeeda, here are the requirements to win the prizes- Also Read - Free Fire: How to win free Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin, Diamonds today

1 Booyah in New Map: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

3 Booyahs in New Map: 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers

5 Booyahs in New Map: Phantom Predator Backpack

Players should note that the events are being hosted only in the Indian region and will continue till November 16. For those who log in today and the day after can get a Diamond Royale Voucher and Weapon Royale Voucher.

A seven-day trial Violet Threat Bundle and a free Diamond Royale Voucher is up for grabs as well. One will have to stay active in the match for half an hour to claim the rewards. Gold Royale Voucher, Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate, and Craftland Room Card are available in the After Party event which will end today.

Besides this, the developers have released a new redeem code that will help players Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate. The redeem code with unique 12 digits – FF101N59GPA5 has been released for the Indonesian server.