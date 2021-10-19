comscore Free Fire rewards, codes today: How to win Venom set, FFIC Gold Token for free
Free Fire rewards, redeem codes today: How to win Venom vs Carnage Crate, Mag-7 Executioner for free

Garena is running special festive event at the moment and players can grab the chance to get the exclusive Venom set from the crossover. In addition, you can also get Mag-7 Executioner and FFIC Gold Token for free. Here's simple guide.

Garena hosts events in Free Fire every now and then. Needless to say, in-game events are one of the best ways to get premium items for free. Besides events, one can also check for the redeem codes to win new character bundles, weapon loot crates, diamonds. While the former stay for almost a week, the latter is time-stipulated and requires redeeming it as soon as possible. Also Read - Pokemon Unite was the most downloaded mobile game globally in Sep with approx 33 million installs

The developer is running Diwali event at the moment and players can grab the chance to get the exclusive Venom set from the crossover. In addition, you can also get Mag-7 Executioner and FFIC Gold Token for free. Wondering how you could win the opportunity and leverage your gameplay on the savage island, here’s a guide to help you out. Also Read - 5 Best Free Fire Max characters with unique ability to improve gameplay

Garena Free Fire rewards, October 19: How to win Venom vs Carnage Crate, We Are Venom Streetwear bundle, other rewards for free

To celebrate Diwali, Garena has put up a series of events whereby players can get a rare crate, a special Venom motorbike, and more. For starters, the Friends Callback event will giveaway a unique Venom vs Carnage Crate that one can earn by inviting five friends who haven’t been active in the game for quite some time. Meanwhile, a chaos event will let players win a special Venom Motorbike if they defeat the level 4 boss. They will have to collect specific tokens that can be used against the boss to ‘inflict damage,’ and once HP reduces to 0, they will be able to earn the rewards. Also Read - Free Fire diamonds for free: 3 best apps to claim diamonds free of cost

Further, one can get the We Are Venom Streetwear bundle on completion of daily missions in the Chaos Quest event. The Carnage tokens collected via the daily missions can then be used in exchange for the exclusive costume bundle.

How to win Pickup Truck – Fancy Ride, Mag-7 Executioner, and FFIC Gold Token for free

While the current events will provide an exclusive character bundle, and special vehicle, if you are looking for a custom room card, FFIC Gold Token etc, you can get it by using this redeem code- FFICJGW9NKYT. Players should keep in note that the redeem code is applicable only on the Indian server.

There are a few redeem codes listed down below that you can use to get free rewards in Free Fire today.

Free Fire codes, October 19

WMWT8A96RHDF

WLSG-JXS5-KFYR

FEY8 OKMN BVD1

FEDF GBNJ U76E

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FFGF DSDF GHJK

FLKJ UYTR ESWA

FFVG BHNJ MUY6

FXCV BHNJ MKLP

FD5G HJKJ HGF3

FIUY TRED SWAS

FHJI KUYT RED2

F5RE SWAZ XCVG

FDFV CSAS EDRF

F3SD FVGB HNJM

F2DC FVGB HJKJ

FMNB V2SW SI34

  Published Date: October 19, 2021 1:12 PM IST

Free Fire rewards, redeem codes today: How to win Venom vs Carnage Crate, Mag-7 Executioner for free
