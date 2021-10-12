comscore Free Fire rewards today: How to win free Cataclysm weapon loot crate, Booyah Gold Token
Free Fire rewards today: How to get Cataclysm weapon loot crate, Booyah Gold Token for free

Here's how to win free Cataclysm weapon loot crate, 2x Booyah Gold Token, Special Ops Loot Crate, diamonds in Free Fire today

Free Fire code today: Following the PUBG Mobile ban in India and a few other countries, Garena’s BR title Free Fire managed to gain popularity in the gaming community. The freemium game brings a ton of premium content however, to monetise the game developer Garena and 111 Dots Studio puts a premium price on exclusive items which can only be grabbed via diamonds. Also Read - Free Fire active codes, October 11: How to get character skins, emotes, other rewards for free

The in-game currency is expensive and not a feasible option for many. The redeem codes that are released periodically allows access to the special items. Here are the special Free Fire rewards for October 12. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to avail new characters, rewards, free diamonds

Free Fire rewards today: Cataclysm weapon loot crate, 2x Booyah Gold Token, Special Ops Loot Crate, and more

FF10TD3CCA4R (Indonesian Server): Spirit of Booyah (Mask) and Special Ops Loot crate Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes today: How to get free diamonds, new characters, other rewards

8NAR-H5K2-T6SP (Indian Server): 2x UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crate

FFPLD5LGL (Pakistan Server): 2x Booyah Gold Token

VT2ZXFGPKXK6 (NA/US/SAC regions): Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

Other redeem codes

MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate

5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate

87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot

N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

Players should keep in note that some of the Free Fire codes listed are for specific servers, players from other regions will find an error message if they try to activate the codes. Moreover, they are time-stipulated hence it is advised to use them as soon as possible.

  Published Date: October 12, 2021 1:46 PM IST

